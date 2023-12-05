Were Israeli hostages drugged before being freed by Hamas? Live updates

Hostages freed by Hamas were drugged to make them appear calm and happy before being handed over to the Red Cross for transfer to Israel, an Israeli Health Ministry official said Tuesday.

Ronit Endevelt, director of the ministry’s nutrition division, told the Kennesset's health committee the drug Clonazepam could make the hostages appear upbeat despite suffering physical abuse, deprivation and psychological terror during nearly two months of captivity in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported.

Endevelt did not say whether the drugging was determined through testing, testimony from freed hostages or both. In recent days, relatives of freed children have accused Hamas of drugging the youths during their captivity.

More than 240 people, most of them Israeli nationals, were seized when Hamas militants crashed across the border Oct. 7, killing an estimated 1,200 people before slipping back into Gaza with the hostages. More than 100 have been released. Family members say many returned malnourished, wounded, ill, infested with lice and/or deeply traumatized.

US Navy ship battles Houthi militants: How the incident unfolded

Palestinians fleeing the Israeli ground offensive arrive in Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Dec. 5, 2023.

Developments:

∎ The United States, Qatar and Egypt, which mediated the weeklong cease-fire that ended last week, say they are working on a longer truce even though Israel called its negotiators home over the weekend.

∎ France announced a six-month freeze in all assets belonging to Hamas’ top leader in Gaza. Yehya Sinwar is considered the mastermind of the Oct. 7 attack.

'Nowhere safe to go': Israel ground forces poised to strike in south Gaza: Updates

Israel takes war deeper into southern Gaza

Israel’s military pushed deeper south to Gaza on Tuesday in its effort to crush Hamas, although many leaders of the militant group's political wing operate out of Lebanon, Qatar and Turkey. The war has already killed more than 15,000 Palestinians in Gaza and displaced most of the 2.3 million population. Israel does not dispute the death toll but says it has killed more than 5,000 Hamas members and blames civilian casualties on the militants operating in residential neighborhoods, using Palestinians as "human shields."

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel Hamas war live updates: Freed hostages may have been drugged