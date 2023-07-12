'We're just against police brutality': YCPD settles over $20 million after run-in leaves man paralyzed

Jul. 11—Three years after an encounter with the Yuba City Police Department left him paralyzed, Yuba City resident Gregory Gross, 67, was recently awarded over $20 million in a settlement to pay for his injuries and subsequent care.

According to Appeal archives, on April 12, 2020, Gross was being arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. During the arrest, Yuba City Police Officer Joshua Jackson threw Gross' face first to the ground, breaking his neck and paralyzing him while his hands were handcuffed behind his back, Gross' attorney Moseley Collins said.

Police body camera footage obtained by Collins shows Gross being taken to the ground by Jackson, a maneuver Jackson referred to as "pain compliance." According to Collins, Gross followed all of the officer's orders at the time of the arrest.

Body camera footage showed Jackson and other officers being dismissive of Gross' pain and cries that he couldn't breath or feel his legs.

"It will continue to hurt if you don't shut up and listen," Jackson said in the footage.

After being transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville, video footage shows Gross outside on the ground with a bloody face. Several times after he was picked up off the ground, Gross can be heard saying, "I can't feel my legs."

Gross was diagnosed with quadriplegia the night of the incident and required two spine fusion surgeries at University of California, Davis Medical Center, Collins said during a press conference on Tuesday.

As a result of his injuries during the incident, Gross has some degree of paralysis in all four of his limbs and faces significant paralysis in his hands. Collins said that despite undergoing surgery, Gross' spine was irrevocably damaged.

"For the rest of his life, he needs daily care. He needs medical care. He needs nursing care, and the care he needs is going to cost millions and millions of dollars," Collins said on Tuesday.

Gross also filed separate lawsuits in 2021 against both hospitals alleging their actions contributed to his condition. Collins declined to comment on the status of the lawsuits, citing confidentiality.

Jackson has not been employed with the Yuba City Police Department since 2021, police officials previously said.

Gross' total settlement in the lawsuit against the police department comes out to $20,354,000. Collins said that their first goal in pursuing this case was to ensure that Gross would have enough money to care for himself without depending on state agencies. Their second goal was to ensure that these types of incidents don't happen to anyone else.

"We are not against police. We are for police. Police are necessary, and I am grateful for the job that they do. We're just against police brutality when it happens," Collins said.

As an example of this sentiment, Collins presented Yuba City Police Chief Brian Baker with a $20,000 check for the California Peace Officers Memorial Foundation.

During the press conference, Baker delivered an apology to Gross for Jackson's conduct and spoke about actions the police department has taken to prevent future instances of excessive force.

"I have replayed the events that transpired on April 12, 2020, in my mind countless times. You have been in my thoughts since this tragedy was brought to my attention. I'm disappointed by the actions of a few select members of our organization on that day. The actions taken by specific officers are indefensible," Baker said. "The Yuba City Police Department is committed to delivering a high standard of service to our community through professionalism and treating others with dignity and respect. Unfortunately on April 12, 2020, we missed the mark. And for that, Mr. Gross, I am sorry."

According to Baker, since this incident, the police department has implemented regular, random audits of body camera footage. Officers found not utilizing their body cameras during interactions with the public are held accountable, he said.

"Every use of force incident that we have is reviewed by supervisors and managers within the organization. Since this event occurred, members of our staff have received deescalation training along with numerous discussions regarding how we deal with people without using inflammatory comments or words," Baker said.

Gross said that he feels happy to have received an apology, but his life is forever changed. While Gross is mobile with the help of a wheelchair, his persisting pain only allows him to sit upright for up to two hours per day. He requires the help of a caregiver to eat, shower and perform day-to-day activities.

"I feel good that I got an apology," he said. "I didn't know what I was going to do. I thought I was going to end up in a care home somewhere, but this way I'll be able to stay home and pay for my own care and be able to accommodate my own house with the wheelchair. ... It's over now and Moseley helped me. I'm glad and I'm grateful."