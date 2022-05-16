We're Keeping An Eye On Aravive's (NASDAQ:ARAV) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Aravive's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In March 2022, Aravive had US$66m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$35m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 23 months from March 2022. Notably, analysts forecast that Aravive will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 5 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Aravive Growing?

Aravive actually ramped up its cash burn by a whopping 98% in the last year, which shows it is boosting investment in the business. On the bright side, at least operating revenue was up 39% over the same period, giving some cause for hope. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Aravive To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Aravive seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Aravive has a market capitalisation of US$32m and burnt through US$35m last year, which is 111% of the company's market value. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

Is Aravive's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Aravive's cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for Aravive (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

