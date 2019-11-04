We're Keeping An Eye On AssetOwl's (ASX:AO1) Cash Burn Rate

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for AssetOwl (ASX:AO1) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business's cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does AssetOwl Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In June 2019, AssetOwl had AU$718k in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$823k. That means it had a cash runway of around 10 months as of June 2019. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is AssetOwl's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, AssetOwl doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just AU$14k in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. The 65% reduction in its cash burn over the last twelve months could be interpreted as a sign that management are worried about running out of cash. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of AssetOwl due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

Can AssetOwl Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt AssetOwl's rapidly reducing cash burn brings comfort, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund further growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

AssetOwl has a market capitalisation of AU$2.1m and burnt through AU$823k last year, which is 39% of the company's market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About AssetOwl's Cash Burn?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought AssetOwl's cash burn reduction was relatively promising. Summing up, we think the AssetOwl's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article.