We're Keeping An Eye On aTyr Pharma's (NASDAQ:LIFE) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might aTyr Pharma Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When aTyr Pharma last reported its balance sheet in December 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$108m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$33m. Therefore, from December 2021 it had 3.2 years of cash runway. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is aTyr Pharma Growing?

Notably, aTyr Pharma actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 115%, signifying heavy investment in the business. That's bad enough, but the operating revenue drop of 80% points to a period of uncertainty and, quite potentially, heightened risk for holders." Considering these two factors together makes us nervous about the direction the company seems to be heading. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can aTyr Pharma Raise Cash?

While aTyr Pharma seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

aTyr Pharma has a market capitalisation of US$155m and burnt through US$33m last year, which is 21% of the company's market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

Is aTyr Pharma's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought aTyr Pharma's cash runway was relatively promising. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for aTyr Pharma (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

