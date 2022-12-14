We're Keeping An Eye On BenevolentAI société anonyme's (AMS:BAI) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should BenevolentAI société anonyme (AMS:BAI) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might BenevolentAI société anonyme Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In June 2022, BenevolentAI société anonyme had UK£165m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through UK£84m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.0 years as of June 2022. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is BenevolentAI société anonyme Growing?

BenevolentAI société anonyme boosted investment sharply in the last year, with cash burn ramping by 96%. That does give us pause, and we can't take much solace in the operating revenue growth of 13% in the same time frame. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can BenevolentAI société anonyme Raise Cash?

Even though it seems like BenevolentAI société anonyme is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of UK£344m, BenevolentAI société anonyme's UK£84m in cash burn equates to about 24% of its market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

How Risky Is BenevolentAI société anonyme's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought BenevolentAI société anonyme's cash runway was relatively promising. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 2 warning signs for BenevolentAI société anonyme (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

