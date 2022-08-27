We're Keeping An Eye On Bionomics' (ASX:BNO) Cash Burn Rate

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Bionomics (ASX:BNO) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Bionomics Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Bionomics last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$34m. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$22m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 19 months from June 2022. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Bionomics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Although Bionomics had revenue of AU$6.1m in the last twelve months, its operating revenue was only AU$264k in that time period. Given how low that operating leverage is, we think it's too early to put much weight on the revenue growth, so we'll focus on how the cash burn is changing, instead. The skyrocketing cash burn up 189% year on year certainly tests our nerves. It's fair to say that sort of rate of increase cannot be maintained for very long, without putting pressure on the balance sheet. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Bionomics Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Bionomics shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Bionomics' cash burn of AU$22m is about 32% of its AU$68m market capitalisation. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Bionomics' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Bionomics' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. On another note, Bionomics has 6 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

