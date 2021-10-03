We're Keeping An Eye On Carbeeza's (CVE:AUTO) Cash Burn Rate

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Carbeeza (CVE:AUTO) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

See our latest analysis for Carbeeza

When Might Carbeeza Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In March 2021, Carbeeza had CA$796k in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was CA$1.3m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 7 months from March 2021. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. However, if we extrapolate the company's recent cash burn trend, then it would have a longer cash run way. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Easily Can Carbeeza Raise Cash?

Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Carbeeza's cash burn of CA$1.3m is about 2.9% of its CA$45m market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About Carbeeza's Cash Burn?

Because Carbeeza is an early stage company, we don't have a great deal of data on which to form an opinion of its cash burn. Certainly, we'd be more confident in the stock if it was generating operating revenue. However, it is fair to say that its cash burn relative to its market cap gave us comfort. So while we're not too worried about its cash burn at the moment, we do think shareholders should monitor it closely. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Carbeeza you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

If you would prefer to check out another company with better fundamentals, then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt or this list of stocks which are all forecast to grow.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $114,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. A 2013 report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management showed that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. While it's clear that profitable, time-tested companies paying a dividend have delivered superior long-term returns, the question remains: Which dividend stocks to buy?

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • 3 Sinking Stocks Cathie Wood Keeps Buying Anyway

    What do the world's most confident investors do when their favorite stocks dive along with the rest of the stock market? If you're Cathie Wood, the CEO and founder of ARK Invest you do some bargain shopping. Rising interest rates in the U.S. and a financial crisis in China have been driving down shares of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) Cathie Wood manages for ARK Invest.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    October is sometimes a scary month for investors. But you don't have anything to be afraid about buying these stocks.

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    While some popular cannabis companies have sorely disappointed investors, these stocks have what it takes to keep generating returns for the long term.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Start with MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX), companies whose shares have risen more than 10% this year and more than 100% over the past five years. MercadoLibre is often called the Amazon of Latin America, it is an e-commerce and fintech giant. The company, which started out as an Argentine company in 1999, is now in 18 countries in the region.

  • A Smart Option for Transferring Wealth Through Generations: The Dynasty Trust

    If you want to protect your family’s legacy from unnecessary taxes, divorce and creditors over the course of many generations, a dynasty trust could be your best friend.

  • Food stamps just got boosted by a record 30% — here's what it means for families

    A huge change has come to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

  • This Under-the-Radar Pharma Company Could Be a Bargain Hunter's Dream

    Companies touting successful treatment candidates to fight COVID-19 are in the healthcare spotlight, gaining the attention of investors. This includes biotech companies such as iBio (NYSEMKT: IBIO), an innovator specializing in the manufacturing and production of antibodies and vaccines under development. Now, a brief renewed interest from investors is the result of exclusive licensing deals and positive pre-clinical studies involving its most promising candidates.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Again in the Fourth Quarter

    More than 300 stocks have doubled in 2021. Let's look at some that can double again in the next three months.

  • Here are 6 altcoins experts are watching as the 4th quarter kicks off

    Boost, Crypto.com CRO, Avalanche, and Polygon are among the altcoins that crypto market experts are watching as investors head into year-end.

  • Bitcoin’s Biggest Jump Since July Leaves Traders Speculating Why

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryBitcoin jumped, rising in a matter of minutes to its biggest daily gain since July, and other digital currencies surged in a shock rally that followed the largest monthly decli

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    For 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). Unfortunately, all rallies eventually come to an end on Wall Street. Following each of the previous eight bear-market bottoms, dating back to 1960, the benchmark S&P 500 has had either one or two double-digit percentage declines within three years.

  • Chevron or Exxon, Which Should Dividend Investors Own Today?

    These giant U.S. oil companies are sporting huge yields, but one of them stands ahead of the other for dividend investors. Here's why.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported in August. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Tesla vehicle deliveries hit another record in Q3, beats analysts' estimates

    Tesla has weathered the chip crisis better than rivals, with its overall deliveries surging 20% in the July to September period from its previous record in the second quarter, marking the sixth consecutive quarter-on-quarter gains. In China, rising exports to Europe and the introduction of a cheaper Model Y helped boost Tesla's production, analysts said. Musk said Tesla suffered an extremely severe parts shortage earlier in the third quarter and had urged employees to make quarter-end delivery push, Reuters reported last month, citing an internal company email.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a buzzword for nearly every company when touting its products and services. What used to be the domain of only a few technology companies is now pervasive in automobiles, drug development, and customer service. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) were obvious choices.

  • Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian discloses nearly $1 billion losses in IPO filing

    The company has been investing aggressively in ramping up production of its electric vehicles, including its upscale all-electric R1T pickup truck which was launched last month beating out competition from more established rivals, such as Tesla Inc, General Motors and Ford. Rivian had about 48,390 preorders for its R1T pickup trucks and R1S SUVs in the United States and Canada as of last month.

  • Meritor’s Truck Parts Are Geared Toward an Electric Vehicle Future. Its Stock Could Double.

    Meritor’s heavy-duty truck components have a bright future in electric vehicles—but investors have yet to give it the credit it deserves.

  • A 24-year old Gen Zer that became a crypto millionaire this year when he sold his fund talks about why he's betting big on avalanche

    24-year old Rahul Rai, who became a millionaire when he sold his crypto fund this year, believes the avalanche blockchain could be number one.