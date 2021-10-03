We're Keeping An Eye On Carbeeza's (CVE:AUTO) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Carbeeza (CVE:AUTO) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Carbeeza Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In March 2021, Carbeeza had CA$796k in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was CA$1.3m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 7 months from March 2021. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. However, if we extrapolate the company's recent cash burn trend, then it would have a longer cash run way. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Easily Can Carbeeza Raise Cash?

Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Carbeeza's cash burn of CA$1.3m is about 2.9% of its CA$45m market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About Carbeeza's Cash Burn?

Because Carbeeza is an early stage company, we don't have a great deal of data on which to form an opinion of its cash burn. Certainly, we'd be more confident in the stock if it was generating operating revenue. However, it is fair to say that its cash burn relative to its market cap gave us comfort. So while we're not too worried about its cash burn at the moment, we do think shareholders should monitor it closely. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Carbeeza you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

