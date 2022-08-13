We're Keeping An Eye On Concert Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:CNCE) Cash Burn Rate

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 109%. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether Concert Pharmaceuticals' cash burn is too risky. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Concert Pharmaceuticals' Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In June 2022, Concert Pharmaceuticals had US$155m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$103m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 18 months as of June 2022. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Concert Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Although Concert Pharmaceuticals had revenue of US$33m in the last twelve months, its operating revenue was only US$39k in that time period. We don't think that's enough operating revenue for us to understand too much from revenue growth rates, since the company is growing off a low base. So we'll focus on the cash burn, today. The skyrocketing cash burn up 119% year on year certainly tests our nerves. It's fair to say that sort of rate of increase cannot be maintained for very long, without putting pressure on the balance sheet. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Concert Pharmaceuticals Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Concert Pharmaceuticals shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Concert Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalisation of US$334m and burnt through US$103m last year, which is 31% of the company's market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

How Risky Is Concert Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Concert Pharmaceuticals' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 3 warning signs for Concert Pharmaceuticals that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

