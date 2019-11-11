We're Keeping An Eye On Geospace Technologies's (NASDAQ:GEOS) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business's cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Geospace Technologies Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Geospace Technologies last reported its balance sheet in June 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth US$16m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$27m. Therefore, from June 2019 it had roughly 7 months of cash runway. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. We should note, however, that if we extrapolate recent trends in its cash burn, then its cash runway would get a lot longer. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

NasdaqGS:GEOS Historical Debt, November 11th 2019 More

How Well Is Geospace Technologies Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Geospace Technologies actually boosted its cash burn by 48%, year on year. The revenue growth of 11% gives a ray of hope, at the very least. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how Geospace Technologies is building its business over time.

Can Geospace Technologies Raise More Cash Easily?

Since Geospace Technologies has been boosting its cash burn, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$208m, Geospace Technologies's US$27m in cash burn equates to about 13% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is Geospace Technologies's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Geospace Technologies's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. Summing up, we think the Geospace Technologies's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. While it's important to consider hard data like the metrics discussed above, many investors would also be interested to note that Geospace Technologies insiders have been trading shares in the company. Click here to find out if they have been buying or selling.