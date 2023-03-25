We're Keeping An Eye On Graphite Bio's (NASDAQ:GRPH) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Graphite Bio Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Graphite Bio last reported its balance sheet in December 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$268m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$95m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.8 years as of December 2022. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Graphite Bio's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Graphite Bio isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. During the last twelve months, its cash burn actually ramped up 61%. While this spending increase is no doubt intended to drive growth, if the trend continues the company's cash runway will shrink very quickly. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Graphite Bio To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Graphite Bio shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Graphite Bio's cash burn of US$95m is about 66% of its US$143m market capitalisation. That's very high expenditure relative to the company's size, suggesting it is an extremely high risk stock.

Is Graphite Bio's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Graphite Bio's cash runway was relatively promising. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. On another note, Graphite Bio has 4 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

