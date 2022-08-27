We're Keeping An Eye On Imagion Biosystems' (ASX:IBX) Cash Burn Rate

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Imagion Biosystems (ASX:IBX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Check out our latest analysis for Imagion Biosystems

How Long Is Imagion Biosystems' Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Imagion Biosystems last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$8.5m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$9.6m. That means it had a cash runway of around 11 months as of June 2022. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Is Imagion Biosystems' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Imagion Biosystems has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced AU$341k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. In fact, it ramped its spending strongly over the last year, increasing cash burn by 137%. It's fair to say that sort of rate of increase cannot be maintained for very long, without putting pressure on the balance sheet. Imagion Biosystems makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Imagion Biosystems To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Imagion Biosystems shareholders should already be thinking about how easy it might be for it to raise further cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Imagion Biosystems' cash burn of AU$9.6m is about 21% of its AU$45m market capitalisation. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Imagion Biosystems' Cash Burn?

Imagion Biosystems is not in a great position when it comes to its cash burn situation. While its cash burn relative to its market cap wasn't too bad, its increasing cash burn does leave us rather nervous. Summing up, we think the Imagion Biosystems' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. On another note, Imagion Biosystems has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company with better fundamentals, then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt or this list of stocks which are all forecast to grow.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Earnings, jobs report, housing data: What to watch next week in markets

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs previews what investors should watch out for next week in markets, including the August jobs report, consumer confidence data, and earnings from companies like Best Buy and Okta.

  • Peloton slides as bleak forecast douses hopes of quick turnaround

    (Reuters) -Peloton Interactive Inc on Thursday forecast first-quarter revenue below estimates after a large quarterly loss, frustrating investors looking for progress in the company's efforts to revive sagging sales of its fitness equipment. Shares tumbled more than 19% to $10.88 in morning trade, set to add to the more than 60% drop so far this year. Peloton's exercise bikes, which are priced at above $1,400, treadmills and connected classes were all the rage among fitness enthusiasts during COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • As harvest time looms, China tells farmers to replant or switch crops

    As China's record heatwave starts to subside, farmers are assessing the damage caused by a prolonged drought and the government is urging them to replant or switch crops where they can. More than 70 days of extreme temperatures and low rainfall have wreaked havoc along the basin of the Yangtze, which supports more than 450 million people as well as a third of the country's crops. Though rain is expected over the coming 10 days, farmers near the depleted Poyang Lake in central China's Jiangxi province, normally a flood outlet for the Yangtze, worry that the heat has already done too much damage.

  • India asks Byju's to explain delay in filing audited financial accounts, report says

    India’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs has asked Byju’s to explain why it hasn’t filed its audited financials for the year ending March 2021, Bloomberg News reported Thursday. Edtech giant Byju’s, which is India’s most valuable startup with a valuation of $22 billion, has missed the deadline to file its audited results by 17 months. The startup -- backed by scores of high-profile investors including Blackrock, Tiger Global, UBS, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia India and Lightspeed Venture Partners -- said in early July that it will file the results within 10 days.

  • Peloton has 'no business model' -CIO

    STORY: This week, Peloton forecast first-quarter revenue below estimates after a large quarterly loss, frustrating investors looking for progress in the company's efforts to revive sagging sales of its fitness equipment.On the bullish side, Pagliara called Intel "a good play" and likes D.R. Horton, citing a "tremendous need for single-family housing."

  • Bitcoin Tumbles Below $21K After Powell’s Hawkish Remarks

    The Federal Reserve Chairman said households and businesses should prepare for pain as the central bank works to bring down inflation.

  • Stocks: AMC, Zoom, Peloton, Tesla, Affirm big movers this week

    Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down trending tickers this week.

  • President Joe Biden addresses reproductive rights on Women's Equality Day

    Friday was women's equality day here in the United States and President Joe Biden marked the occasion by meeting with local officials to discuss abortion rights. The Department of Health and Human Services also released its action plan to expand abortion care after Roe v. Wade was overturned

  • Man arrested in I-580 shooting that nearly missed East Bay couple

    A man has been arrested in a June shooting on I-580 in San Leandro that was captured on video which showed a bullet narrowly missing an East Bay couple.

  • Dow closes down 1000 points, Nasdaq falls 3.9% after Powell warns of pain to households in inflation battle

    U.S. stocks close with big losses Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank will continue its inflation battle until it falls back to around 2%.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 90% (or More)

    The old stock market axiom to buy when others are fearful could readily apply right now, according to Ashish Shah, chief investment officer at Goldman Sachs. Amid concerns markets will be volatile following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole policy speech on Friday, Shah thinks that doesn’t mean investors should stay on the sidelines at present. It's preferable to buy "when there's fear in the market," say Shah. "Don't fall into the trap of buying when there's FOMO," he added. Ag

  • Investors see a lower probability of a 75-basis-point rate hike in September after Fed Chair's Powell speech at Jackson Hole

    The CME FedWatch tool showed the probability of a rate increase of 75 basis points slipped to 54.5% from 64% a day prior.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • Jackson Hole will be a 'buyable event' for stock investors whether Powell's comments are hawkish, dovish, or vague, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says

    Powell's speech is a "buyable event" for investors, as the Fed is not as behind the curve on inflation as markets believe Fundstrat said.

  • Following the Tesla Stock Split, This Widely Owned Stock Should Be Next to Split

    What company is next to split its shares after Tesla? There's one logical answer hiding in plain sight.

  • CD Rates Could Rise This Year -- But Be Careful Not to Make This Mistake

    A few weeks ago, I encountered a pleasant surprise when I logged onto my savings account to check my balance. Since I had extra money in my savings account, I decided to transfer some of it into a CD. In an effort to slow its pace, the Fed has been implementing aggressive interest rate hikes that are making borrowing more expensive.

  • Boeing (BA) Delivers 4 Grey Wolf Helicopters to US Air Force

    Boeing (BA) announces that it has delivered four MH-139A Grey Wolf test helicopters to the U.S. Air Force as part of the $2.4-billion contract.

  • Altria (MO) Unveils Dividend Hike: What Else Should You Know?

    Altria Group (MO) declares a dividend hike of 4.4%, taking its quarterly dividend to 94 cents per share. The company is focused on boosting shareholders' returns.

  • 2 Top Wells Fargo Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    “Don’t Fight the Fed” was chapter 4 in investing legend Martin Zweig’s landmark book Winning on Wall Street. Zweig dedicated 40 pages to explain readers why they should “go with the flow” with respect to the Fed’s trend. As we heard from Fed Chair Jay Powell himself today, the Fed is committed to bring down inflation even if it causes some economic pain. Powell had signaled the Fed is likely to keep raising interest rates in the months ahead, and that could spell recession down the road. It’s a

  • As Intel Shares Slide, CEO Gelsinger Doubles Down

    The chip maker has lost a third of its value in 2022. Its CEO just made his biggest buy of shares since becoming CEO early last year.