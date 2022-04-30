We're Keeping An Eye On Indiana Resources' (ASX:IDA) Cash Burn Rate

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Indiana Resources (ASX:IDA) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Check out our latest analysis for Indiana Resources

How Long Is Indiana Resources' Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In December 2021, Indiana Resources had AU$2.6m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$3.3m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 9 months from December 2021. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Is Indiana Resources' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Indiana Resources isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. During the last twelve months, its cash burn actually ramped up 52%. While this spending increase is no doubt intended to drive growth, if the trend continues the company's cash runway will shrink very quickly. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Indiana Resources due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can Indiana Resources Raise Cash?

Since its cash burn is moving in the wrong direction, Indiana Resources shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Indiana Resources' cash burn of AU$3.3m is about 11% of its AU$29m market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Indiana Resources' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Indiana Resources' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. On another note, Indiana Resources has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are significant) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies, and this list of stocks growth stocks (according to analyst forecasts)

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Will Pay A Dividend Of UK£0.015

    Vector Capital Plc ( LON:VCAP ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of UK£0.015 per share on the 1st of June...

  • BitValley Ecosystem - BitValley App Will Be Available Soon on App Store and Play Store

    Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2022) - Summary: BitValley is an Ecosystem of products that develops new projects to stay trendy. After the launch of BitDash, the company has announced the expected launch of their NFT Marketplace and the anticipated release of their Beta version BitValley App. BitValleyTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/122278_0a12e12784160a5d_001full.jpgBitValley is a crypto project developed by

  • June U.S. Dollar Index Weakens as Bulls Take Profits

    The price action suggests that bulls may be unwilling to chase the market higher. However, a pullback into 101.880 will look attractive to new buyers.

  • Capricorn Metals' (ASX:CMM) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see...

  • Live in a tiny apartment? This top-selling $30 Amazon vacuum will actually change your life

    BISSELL's 3-in-1 Featherweight Stick vacuum is seriously worth so much more than $30.

  • How to Maximize Social Security Spousal Benefits

    Social Security benefits are a key source of income for retirees. Read how spousal benefits are calculated and what you can do to maximize them.

  • Angelina Jolie visits displaced children in Lviv

    STORY: Jolie met with and spoke to volunteers about the trauma of war, and the support they had been given, especially to children."I know just having somebody show how much they matter, how much their voices matter, I know how healing that is for them," Jolie said.The U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) is expecting some 8.3 million people to flee Ukraine this year, revising up its previous projection.More than 12.7 million people have fled their homes in the past two months, including 7.7 million people displaced internally and more than 5 million who have fled over borders, UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo told a U.N. news briefing.

  • 2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    As one of history's most successful moneymen, investors look to Warren Buffett for guidance when it comes to stock picking and finances. Lately, investors have also been loving stock splits. With activity among average traders having surged in recent years, stock splits can make shares more accessible and have led to big gains for some companies.

  • This TikTok-Viral Sippy Cup Catcher Eliminates Potential Messes & Is Only $12 On Amazon

    We knew when having children that messes were inevitable. But thanks to TikTok, we realize that while they may be inevitable, we can find ways to make them less disastrous. This time, we’re loving this cup catcher that’ll eliminate messes our fussy kids might make while drinking. Back in March 2021, a TikTok account by […]

  • Should You Buy Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

    Readers hoping to buy Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • Cathie Wood's Worst Nightmare Comes True

    Health officials declared Covid-19 a global pandemic and planes stopped flying, bars, gyms and theaters closed, and people retreated to their homes to wait out the disease that had thoroughly disrupted their lives. Companies like Teladoc Health , Zoom Video Communications , Netflix and Peloton Interactive made the most out of social distancing. Netflix posted the first decline in annual subscriber growth in more than a decade earlier this month.

  • Down Over 70%, 3 Growth Stocks With Fortress Balance Sheets to Weather a Bear-Market Storm

    Bear markets can actually present great opportunities to buy growth stocks -- provided you pick the right ones. Down roughly 22% from the peak it hit last year, the Nasdaq Composite index is already in bear territory, and investors may want to consider which beaten-down growth names look sturdy for the long term and are worth pouncing on. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified a trio of growth stocks that have formidable balance sheets and trade down more than 70% from their highs.

  • 2 Energy Companies Set to Light It Up for a Decade and Beyond

    The energy sector is in transition, but these two companies look well positioned to keep rewarding investors for years to come.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Monster Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    It's been an even tougher go for the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has lost more than 20% of its value since hitting a record high in mid-November. This puts the widely followed Nasdaq in a bear market. Without question, bear markets can be scary.

  • A rough 4 months for stocks: S&P 500 books the worst start to a year since 1939. Here’s what pros say you should do now.

    April showers apparently bring dramatically lower markets on Wall Street, and this month's slump for the S&P 500 was a doozy.

  • Down Over 70%, These 3 Monster Growth Stocks Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

    The Nasdaq Composite is officially back in a bear market, which happens when an index is down 20% or more from its all-time high. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is in correction territory -- which is a drawdown of at least 10% from the all-time high -- while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is just 33 basis points from a correction.

  • IBM, Apple, and 14 More Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Apple, IBM, and Discover Financial Services were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this week.

  • Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our generation. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now known, has created over $740 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 4,100,820%, as of April 25, 2022. For instance, Buffett has an affinity for cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and has been willing to buy and hold high-quality businesses for decades to allow his investment thesis to shine.

  • Semiconductor Revenues to Hit Record High: 4 Stocks to Buy

    Growing demand for semiconductors is likely to help stocks like Analog Devices (ADI), Semtech Corporation (SMTC), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) and Sumco Corporation (SUOPY) in the near term.

  • 1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock Down 90% to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett stands as one of history's most successful investors, and he's dispensed plenty of quotable wisdom in his decades of guiding Berkshire Hathaway to incredible returns. Read on to see why Warren Buffett's worst-performing stock since the beginning of 2021 actually looks like a smart buy right now. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) is a Brazil-based fintech that provides payment processing and credit services, mainly to merchants.