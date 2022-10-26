We're Keeping An Eye On Infinity Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:INFI) Cash Burn Rate

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Infinity Pharmaceuticals' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In June 2022, Infinity Pharmaceuticals had US$57m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$42m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from June 2022 it had roughly 16 months of cash runway. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Infinity Pharmaceuticals Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Infinity Pharmaceuticals actually boosted its cash burn by 5.9%, year on year. The revenue growth of 16% gives a ray of hope, at the very least. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Infinity Pharmaceuticals Raise Cash?

Even though it seems like Infinity Pharmaceuticals is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals' cash burn of US$42m is about 38% of its US$110m market capitalisation. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Infinity Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Infinity Pharmaceuticals' revenue growth was relatively promising. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 5 warning signs for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (of which 3 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

