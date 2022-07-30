We're Keeping An Eye On Micro-X's (ASX:MX1) Cash Burn Rate

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Micro-X (ASX:MX1) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Micro-X Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In December 2021, Micro-X had AU$20m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$11m. That means it had a cash runway of around 22 months as of December 2021. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Micro-X Growing?

On balance, we think it's mildly positive that Micro-X trimmed its cash burn by 14% over the last twelve months. But it makes us pessimistic to see that operating revenue slid 52% in that time. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Micro-X Raise More Cash Easily?

While Micro-X seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$62m, Micro-X's AU$11m in cash burn equates to about 17% of its market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is Micro-X's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Micro-X's cash runway was relatively promising. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 4 warning signs for Micro-X that investors should know when investing in the stock.

