We're Keeping An Eye On Newton Nordic's (STO:NEWTON) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Newton Nordic (STO:NEWTON) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

See our latest analysis for Newton Nordic

Does Newton Nordic Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at December 2019, Newton Nordic had cash of kr3.9m and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through kr4.2m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 11 months from December 2019. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

OM:NEWTON Historical Debt April 7th 2020 More

How Well Is Newton Nordic Growing?

It was fairly positive to see that Newton Nordic reduced its cash burn by 34% during the last year. And considering that its operating revenue gained 30% during that period, that's great to see. It seems to be growing nicely. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how Newton Nordic is building its business over time.

How Hard Would It Be For Newton Nordic To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it seems like Newton Nordic is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of kr7.4m, Newton Nordic's kr4.2m in cash burn equates to about 57% of its market value. That's high expenditure relative to the value of the entire company, so if it does have to issue shares to fund more growth, that could end up really hurting shareholders returns (through significant dilution).

So, Should We Worry About Newton Nordic's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Newton Nordic's cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. On another note, Newton Nordic has 6 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.