We're Keeping An Eye On Red Metal's (ASX:RDM) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for Red Metal (ASX:RDM) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Red Metal Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Red Metal last reported its balance sheet in December 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$776k. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$1.1m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 9 months from December 2019. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Red Metal's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Red Metal doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just AU$1.3m in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. As it happens, the company's cash burn reduced by 50% over the last year, which suggests that management are mindful of the possibility of running out of cash. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Red Metal due to its lack of significant operating revenues.

How Hard Would It Be For Red Metal To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt Red Metal's rapidly reducing cash burn brings comfort, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund further growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Red Metal's cash burn of AU$1.1m is about 8.4% of its AU$13m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Red Metal's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Red Metal's cash burn, we think its cash burn reduction was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time.