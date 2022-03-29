We're Keeping An Eye On Sierra Oncology's (NASDAQ:SRRA) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Sierra Oncology's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Sierra Oncology last reported its balance sheet in December 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$105m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$79m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2021 it had roughly 16 months of cash runway. Importantly, analysts think that Sierra Oncology will reach cashflow breakeven in 3 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Sierra Oncology's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Sierra Oncology doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$200k in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. During the last twelve months, its cash burn actually ramped up 51%. Oftentimes, increased cash burn simply means a company is accelerating its business development, but one should always be mindful that this causes the cash runway to shrink. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Sierra Oncology Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Sierra Oncology shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Sierra Oncology's cash burn of US$79m is about 10% of its US$779m market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Sierra Oncology's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Sierra Oncology's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. On another note, Sierra Oncology has 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

