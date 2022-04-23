We're Keeping An Eye On Spanish Mountain Gold's (CVE:SPA) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Spanish Mountain Gold Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. Spanish Mountain Gold has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the CA$7.3m in cash it held at September 2021. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CA$8.7m. Therefore, from September 2021 it had roughly 10 months of cash runway. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Spanish Mountain Gold's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Spanish Mountain Gold didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. Remarkably, it actually increased its cash burn by 614% in the last year. Given that sharp increase in spending, the company's cash runway will shrink rapidly as it depletes its cash reserves. Spanish Mountain Gold makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Easily Can Spanish Mountain Gold Raise Cash?

Since its cash burn is moving in the wrong direction, Spanish Mountain Gold shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Spanish Mountain Gold has a market capitalisation of CA$77m and burnt through CA$8.7m last year, which is 11% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

Is Spanish Mountain Gold's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Spanish Mountain Gold's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Summing up, we think the Spanish Mountain Gold's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Spanish Mountain Gold (3 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

