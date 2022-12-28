We're Keeping An Eye On TOTM Technologies' (Catalist:42F) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should TOTM Technologies (Catalist:42F) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is TOTM Technologies' Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at May 2022, TOTM Technologies had cash of S$5.1m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was S$8.6m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from May 2022 it had roughly 7 months of cash runway. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is TOTM Technologies' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, TOTM Technologies doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just S$11m in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Remarkably, it actually increased its cash burn by 326% in the last year. Given that sharp increase in spending, the company's cash runway will shrink rapidly as it depletes its cash reserves. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic revenue growth shows how TOTM Technologies is building its business over time.

How Hard Would It Be For TOTM Technologies To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Since its cash burn is moving in the wrong direction, TOTM Technologies shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of S$89m, TOTM Technologies' S$8.6m in cash burn equates to about 9.7% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is TOTM Technologies' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of TOTM Technologies' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Considering all the measures mentioned in this report, we reckon that its cash burn is fairly risky, and if we held shares we'd be watching like a hawk for any deterioration. On another note, TOTM Technologies has 4 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

