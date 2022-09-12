We're Keeping An Eye On Triton Minerals' (ASX:TON) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Triton Minerals (ASX:TON) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Triton Minerals Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Triton Minerals last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$2.4m. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$3.5m. That means it had a cash runway of around 8 months as of June 2022. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Triton Minerals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Triton Minerals isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. During the last twelve months, its cash burn actually ramped up 56%. While this spending increase is no doubt intended to drive growth, if the trend continues the company's cash runway will shrink very quickly. Triton Minerals makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can Triton Minerals Raise Cash?

Since its cash burn is moving in the wrong direction, Triton Minerals shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Triton Minerals' cash burn of AU$3.5m is about 8.6% of its AU$40m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Triton Minerals' Cash Burn?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Triton Minerals' cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Summing up, we think the Triton Minerals' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 5 warning signs for Triton Minerals (of which 3 are concerning!) you should know about.

