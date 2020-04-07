We're Keeping An Eye On Winchester Energy's (ASX:WEL) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Winchester Energy (ASX:WEL) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Winchester Energy Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In December 2019, Winchester Energy had US$5.4m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$3.0m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 22 months as of December 2019. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

ASX:WEL Historical Debt April 7th 2020 More

How Is Winchester Energy's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In the last year, Winchester Energy did book revenue of US$2.8m, but its revenue from operations was less, at just US$2.8m. We don't think that's enough operating revenue for us to understand too much from revenue growth rates, since the company is growing off a low base. So we'll focus on the cash burn, today. With the cash burn rate up 22% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how Winchester Energy is growing revenue over time by checking this visualization of past revenue growth.

Can Winchester Energy Raise More Cash Easily?

While Winchester Energy does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Winchester Energy's cash burn of US$3.0m is about 40% of its US$7.4m market capitalisation. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

Is Winchester Energy's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Winchester Energy's cash runway was relatively promising. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. On another note, Winchester Energy has 6 warning signs (and 3 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.