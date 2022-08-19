We're Keeping An Eye On Xanadu Mines' (ASX:XAM) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for Xanadu Mines (ASX:XAM) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Xanadu Mines Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Xanadu Mines last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$4.1m. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$4.2m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 12 months as of June 2022. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Xanadu Mines' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Although Xanadu Mines reported revenue of AU$14k last year, it didn't actually have any revenue from operations. That means we consider it a pre-revenue business, and we will focus our growth analysis on cash burn, for now. It's possible that the 5.9% reduction in cash burn over the last year is evidence of management tightening their belts as cash reserves deplete. Xanadu Mines makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Xanadu Mines To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Xanadu Mines is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$45m, Xanadu Mines' AU$4.2m in cash burn equates to about 9.3% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Xanadu Mines' Cash Burn?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Xanadu Mines' cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Xanadu Mines you should be aware of, and 3 of them shouldn't be ignored.

