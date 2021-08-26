There Are Several American And Civilian Casualties After Two Explosions Outside Kabul's Airport

Tasneem Nashrulla
·2 min read

At least two explosions occurred outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday, the Pentagon said, resulting in a "number of US and civilian casualties."

The first explosion at the Abbey Gate of the airpot was the “result of a complex attack,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in a tweet.

At least one other explosion took place at or near the Baron Hotel which is near the Abbey Gate, Kirby said.

Kirby did not specify the number of casualties. Multiple outlets reported dozens of injured people arriving at an emergency hospital in Kabul.

The airport has been the site of chaos, panic, and fear since the Taliban took over the country, as large crowds of Afghan families wait outside the airport in increasing desperation to escape on the last few flights out of Afghanistan.

The US Embassy said there were also reports of gunfire. No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

The explosions took place a day after the US Embassy warned Americans to stay away from the airport and to avoid airport gates, citing “security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport.”

Both the British and Australian governments issued similar warnings to their citizens, saying there was an "ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack."

“Be aware of the potential for violence and security threats with large crowds,” the Australian embassy warned its citizens. “Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport. If you’re in the area of the airport, move to a safe location and await further advice,” the warning said.

An estimated 1,500 Americans and people from other countries have also been waiting to leave the country before the US withdrawal deadline of Aug. 31, the New York Times reported.

Pentagon officials are scheduled to have a press conference Thursday morning.

This is a breaking news article. Please come back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. says two explosions near Kabul airport; Islamic State suspected

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -There were at least two explosions near Kabul's airport amid a huge and chaotic evacuation effort from Afghanistan on Thursday, the Pentagon said, with civilians and U.S. service members among the casualties of what was described as a "complex attack." A source familiar with U.S. congressional briefings said U.S. officials strongly believe that the Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), after an old name for the region, was responsible. ISIS-K is opposed by the United States and the Taliban.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Here's What Gen Xers Have Saved for Retirement. How Do You Compare?

    Social Security could end up being an important source of income for you in retirement. But can you retire on those benefits alone? Probably not. Social Security will generally replace about 40% of your income if you're an average wage earner.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Viewers Furious About Sen. Ben Sasse Appearance: ‘The Hypocrisy Is Mind-Blowing’ (Video)

    Sen. Ben Sasse took part in a lengthy interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday, but it didn’t sit well with viewers. “Ben Sasse on Morning Joe,” complained one about the Nebraska Republican’s appearance on a show that has consistently taken swipes at top Republican elected officials. “I just can’t with this s—. The hypocrisy is mind blowing.” The criticism of Sasse’s appearance came not from the political elite and blue checks of Twitter, but from average MSNBC viewers, who shot off tweets

  • Portland gunfight fuels alarm over growing use of weapons at rallies

    Far-right Proud Boys regularly carry handguns and other groups have adopted less lethal weapons A Proud Boys rally descended into violence on Sunday in Portland, Oregon. Photograph: Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/AFP/Getty Images A gunfight in Portland, Oregon, last week is intensifying concerns over escalating violence during contentious rallies in the city, as far-right demonstrators and anti-fascist counter-protesters have repeatedly faced off. The Portland police bureau charged a 65-year-old man from

  • Taliban asked Turkey for support to run Kabul airport, Turkish officials say

    The Taliban have asked Turkey for technical help to run Kabul airport after the departure of foreign forces but insist that Ankara's military also withdraw fully by the end-August deadline, two Turkish officials told Reuters. The conditional request by the Islamist Taliban, who swept back to power in Afghanistan 20 years after they were ousted in a U.S. invasion, leaves Ankara with a difficult decision over whether to accept a hazardous job, one official said. Mainly Muslim Turkey was part of a NATO mission in Afghanistan and still has hundreds of troops at Kabul airport.

  • U.S. Troops Wounded in Twin Explosions Near Kabul Airport

    WAKIL KOHSARTwo explosions have rocked the area surrounding the international airport in Kabul, injuring U.S. troops and throwing frantic evacuation efforts into fresh chaos.Just hours after the U.S. military warned of an imminent terror threat, twin blasts killed at least 13 people and injured 15, according to the Associated Press, citing Russia’s Foreign Ministry. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in a tweet Thursday: “We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a

  • Attack possible at Kabul airport within 'hours,' British official warns

    The airport in Kabul is under the threat of an "imminent attack," possibly within "hours" on Thursday, according to a British defense official.

  • World Travelers Are Sharing Sneaky Red Flags That Tourists Should Avoid, And I'm Studying This List

    Be a savvy, informed traveler, not a vulnerable tourist.View Entire Post ›

  • Photojournalist killed by Taliban in Afghanistan

    38-year-old Danish Siddiqui, whom Reuters called a "star photojournalist," was reportedly first injured by shrapnel from a rocket.

  • Afghanistan's anti-Taliban resistance not getting response in quest for international support

    Afghanistan's anti-Taliban resistance not getting response in quest for international support

  • Kayleigh McEnany Claim On Fox News Has Critics Wondering 'What Planet' She's Been On

    "When Trump was president, you didn't see crisis after crisis," Trump's former press secretary said.

  • The Real Story Behind the $25,000 Trump Donation to Pam Bondi

    Pete Marovich/GettyIt was the personally signed $25,000 check that landed then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in hot water—the check that sparked accusations that he had bribed Florida’s top prosecutor, Pam Bondi, with funds from his charity.Much has been written about the suspicious timing of Trump’s 2013 gift to the Florida attorney general’s political campaign. But contrary to previous claims from Trump’s presidential campaign and company executives, new records acquired by The Daily Bea

  • Kabul airport "terrorist attack" threat prompts U.S. and allies to urge citizens to stay away

    Western nations are warning of a serious security threat outside Kabul's airport and have urged citizens not to travel there. Driving the news: The Biden administration said there was a "credible" threat at the airport in Afghanistan's capital from an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan, per the New York Times. The British and Australian governments issued similar statements Thursday of an "ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack" in the area.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.

  • Taliban spokesman on future U.S. relations and women's rights

    Asked by CBS News' Roxana Saberi about reports of violence, Suhail Shaheen insists it's just "bandits," and says women are "already" enjoying freedoms under Taliban rule.

  • Fact check: Biden didn't 'gift' weapons to Taliban, hasn't proposed banning pistols

    A widespread narrative on social media misleads on the value of military equipment left behind in Afghanistan.

  • Girl born on evacuation flight from Afghanistan named for plane's call sign

    The Afghan baby girl born on a C-17 military aircraft during an evacuation flight from Afghanistan has been named after the plane’s call sign: Reach.

  • Military planes at Kabul airport have been performing corkscrew landings and sending out flares to avoid potential missile attacks, report says

    Countries like the US and UK have stepped up their warnings over the possibility of attacks at Kabul airport.

  • Lebanese army deploys to area in north after deadly violence

    The Lebanese army has deployed troops to an area of the north where two men have been killed this week in violence between rival clans that spiralled out of a dispute over logging, a security source said on Thursday. Heavy machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades were used during fighting in the predominantly Sunni Muslim area between people from the villages of Akkar al-Atiqa and Fnaidek on Wednesday, the source said. Though the incident was not linked directly to the financial crisis, it shows that "the state is losing its standing", the security source said.

  • Capitol Police Lieutenant Who Killed Jan. 6 Rioter Ashli Babbitt Is Breaking His Silence

    Anna MoneymakerFor months, former President Donald Trump and other leading MAGA figures have called for the outing of the police officer who fatally shot pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6. This week, they are finally getting their wish—but the officer appears to be doing so on his own terms.On Wednesday, NBC announced that NBC News anchor Lester Holt will “sit down in an exclusive interview with the U.S. Capitol Police officer responsible for shooting and kill