We're likely to find alien life in the next decade, scientists say. Here's where NASA plans to look — in our solar system and beyond.

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Many NASA scientists think we're on the verge of finding alien life.

That's because the agency plans to dramatically ramp up its search for signs of extraterrestrial life in the next 10 years — in ancient Martian rock, hidden oceans on moons of Jupiter and Saturn, and the atmospheres of faraway planets orbiting other stars.

"With all of this activity related to the search for life, in so many different areas, we are on the verge of one of the most profound discoveries ever," Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's former administrator, told Congress in 2017.

Ellen Stofan, NASA's former chief scientist, said in 2015 that she believes we'll get "strong indications of life beyond Earth in the next decade and definitive evidence in the next 10 to 20 years."

"We know where to look, we know how to look, and in most cases we have the technology," she added, according to the LA Times.

Here's how NASA plans to track down alien life — in our solar system and beyond.

We're closer to finding alien life than we've ever been.

japan from space night iss More

NASA/Scott Kelly

"I can't believe we are the only living entity in the universe," astrophysicist and Nobel Prize winner Dider Queloz said during a talk in October. "There are just way too many planets, way too many stars, and the chemistry is universal. The chemistry that led to life has to happen elsewhere."

Many astrophysicists and astronomers are convinced that it's not a matter of if we'll find life — it's when.

Mars is the closest place where NASA could find signs of alien life.

Mars More

NASA

It's unlikely that any life is currently thriving on Mars. But scientists think the planet may have hosted life long ago, when it had an atmosphere as thick as Earth's, which would have kept the Martian surface warm enough to hold liquid water.

In September, NASA chief scientist Jim Green said two rovers set to launch to Mars next year are likely to help scientists find clues about life on the red planet.

jim green nasa More

NASA/Bill Ingalls

He was referring to the Mars 2020 rover, which will look for alien fossils on the red planet, and a similar rover that the European Space Agency is planning to launch in the spring.

"I think we're close to finding it, and making some announcements," he told The Telegraph. Green later clarified that he didn't mean NASA had already found life.