We're A Little Worried About Arbutus Biopharma's (NASDAQ:ABUS) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

See our latest analysis for Arbutus Biopharma

How Long Is Arbutus Biopharma's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In June 2019, Arbutus Biopharma had US$95m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$65m. That means it had a cash runway of around 18 months as of June 2019. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

NasdaqGS:ABUS Historical Debt, November 3rd 2019 More

How Well Is Arbutus Biopharma Growing?

Over the last year, Arbutus Biopharma maintained its cash burn at a fairly steady level. However, its operating revenue actually tanked by 62%, which is quite concerning in our book. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Arbutus Biopharma Raise Cash?

Arbutus Biopharma revenue is declining and its cash burn is increasing, so many may be considering its need to raise more cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$80m, Arbutus Biopharma's US$65m in cash burn equates to about 81% of its market value. Given just how high that expenditure is, relative to the company's market value, we think there's an elevated risk of funding distress, and we would be very nervous about holding the stock.

How Risky Is Arbutus Biopharma's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Arbutus Biopharma's cash runway was relatively promising. After looking at that range of measures, we think shareholders should be extremely attentive to how the company is using its cash, as the cash burn makes us uncomfortable. For us, it's always important to consider risks around cash burn rates. But investors should look at a whole range of factors when researching a new stock. For example, it could be interesting to see how much the Arbutus Biopharma CEO receives in total remuneration.