We're A Little Worried About Freeline Therapeutics Holdings' (NASDAQ:FRLN) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Freeline Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:FRLN) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Freeline Therapeutics Holdings Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Freeline Therapeutics Holdings last reported its balance sheet in September 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$66m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$79m. Therefore, from September 2022 it had roughly 10 months of cash runway. Notably, analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 4 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Freeline Therapeutics Holdings' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Freeline Therapeutics Holdings isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. As it happens, the company's cash burn reduced by 38% over the last year, which suggests that management are mindful of the possibility of running out of cash. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Freeline Therapeutics Holdings Raise More Cash Easily?

While Freeline Therapeutics Holdings is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings' cash burn of US$79m is about 263% of its US$30m market capitalisation. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

So, Should We Worry About Freeline Therapeutics Holdings' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings' cash burn, we think its cash burn reduction was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Considering all the measures mentioned in this report, we reckon that its cash burn is fairly risky, and if we held shares we'd be watching like a hawk for any deterioration. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 6 warning signs for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings you should be aware of, and 3 of them make us uncomfortable.

