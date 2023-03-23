We're A Little Worried About InflaRx's (NASDAQ:IFRX) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does InflaRx Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When InflaRx last reported its balance sheet in December 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth €17m. In the last year, its cash burn was €34m. That means it had a cash runway of around 6 months as of December 2022. Notably, analysts forecast that InflaRx will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 5 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is InflaRx's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because InflaRx isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. As it happens, the company's cash burn reduced by 15% over the last year, which suggests that management may be mindful of the risks of their depleting cash reserves. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can InflaRx Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for InflaRx to raise more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of €80m, InflaRx's €34m in cash burn equates to about 42% of its market value. From this perspective, it seems that the company spent a huge amount relative to its market value, and we'd be very wary of a painful capital raising.

Is InflaRx's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought InflaRx's cash burn reduction was relatively promising. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Once we consider the metrics mentioned in this article together, we're left with very little confidence in the company's ability to manage its cash burn, and we think it will probably need more money. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for InflaRx you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

