We're A Little Worried About International Bethlehem Mining's (CVE:IBC.H) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should International Bethlehem Mining (CVE:IBC.H) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might International Bethlehem Mining Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In September 2019, International Bethlehem Mining had CA$2.3k in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CA$148k. That means it had a cash runway of under two months as of September 2019. To be frank we are alarmed by how short that cash runway is! The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is International Bethlehem Mining's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

International Bethlehem Mining didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. The 61% reduction in its cash burn over the last twelve months could be interpreted as a sign that management are worried about running out of cash. International Bethlehem Mining makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can International Bethlehem Mining Raise Cash?

There's no doubt International Bethlehem Mining's rapidly reducing cash burn brings comfort, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund further growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

International Bethlehem Mining's cash burn of CA$148k is about 24% of its CA$628k market capitalisation. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

Is International Bethlehem Mining's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought International Bethlehem Mining's cash burn reduction was relatively promising. After looking at that range of measures, we think shareholders should be extremely attentive to how the company is using its cash, as the cash burn makes us uncomfortable. When you don't have traditional metrics like earnings per share and free cash flow to value a company, many are extra motivated to consider qualitative factors such as whether insiders are buying or selling shares. Please Note: International Bethlehem Mining insiders have been trading shares, according to our data. Click here to check whether insiders have been buying or selling.