We're A Little Worried About L & A International Holdings's (HKG:8195) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, L & A International Holdings (HKG:8195) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 400%. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for L & A International Holdings shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does L & A International Holdings Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at March 2019, L & A International Holdings had cash of HK$14m and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. In the last year, its cash burn was HK$45m. Therefore, from March 2019 it had roughly 4 months of cash runway. That's a very short cash runway which indicates an imminent need to douse the cash burn or find more funding. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

SEHK:8195 Historical Debt, November 19th 2019 More

Is L & A International Holdings's Revenue Growing?

Given that L & A International Holdings actually had positive free cash flow last year, before burning cash this year, we'll focus on its operating revenue to get a measure of the business trajectory. We think that it's fairly positive to see that revenue grew 30% in the last twelve months. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic revenue growth shows how L & A International Holdings is building its business over time.

How Hard Would It Be For L & A International Holdings To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Notwithstanding L & A International Holdings's revenue growth, it is still important to consider how it could raise more money, if it needs to. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

L & A International Holdings has a market capitalisation of HK$223m and burnt through HK$45m last year, which is 20% of the company's market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

How Risky Is L & A International Holdings's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought L & A International Holdings's revenue growth was relatively promising. After looking at that range of measures, we think shareholders should be extremely attentive to how the company is using its cash, as the cash burn makes us uncomfortable. While we always like to monitor cash burn for early stage companies, qualitative factors such as the CEO pay can also shed light on the situation.