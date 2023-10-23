We're looking at Ukraine more closely because of war in Middle East – German Foreign Minister

The EU is monitoring the situation in Ukraine even more closely given Russian President Vladimir Putin 's apparent joy over the events in the Middle East.

Source: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, reported by European Pravda

Details: Baerbock noted that, in addition to the hot topic of the crisis in the Middle East, foreign ministers will discuss Russia's brutal war against Ukraine.

Quote from Baerbock: "We can see that the Russian president is certainly happy, given the situation in the Middle East. That is why we are looking at Ukraine even more closely than we have done in the past."

More details: She said that now it is necessary to ensure that during this winter, Ukraine is as well protected as possible.

Background: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius made it clear last week that the current escalation in the Middle East would not lead to a reduction in German support for Ukraine.

The media reported earlier that the German federal government wanted to prioritise arms exports to Israel after the Hamas attack on 7 October.

Bild reported that the German Ministry of Defence was concerned as the country's budget for 2024 lacked more than €5 billion for military assistance to Ukraine.

