"There were lootings, mother and daughter raped": Russian soldier confirms crimes in Kyiv Oblast

Russian military Nikita Chibrin from the 64th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade, who had fled the contact zone and made it to Spain, confirmed the facts of numerous war crimes committed by the Russian army in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Chibrin, in an interview with The Insider, an independent online newspaper

Details: Russian soldier told the outlet about the looting and confirmed the fact of the rape of women by Russian soldiers in the village of Andriivka (Kyiv Oblast).

As the serviceman states, Russian soldiers find themselves in terrible conditions in the contact zone.

Russian military command exerts physical and psychological pressure on those who want to leave the zone of contact by escaping or being captured.

"Everyone was intimidated by the fact that their penis or testicles would be cut off, or something like that would be done," Chibrin said.

Quote: "I know for sure that there were facts of looting. I saw how they stole cars in Lypivka and Andriivka, I saw how they wrecked cars that could not be started and destroyed houses. Apparently, they went crazy, like, you know, ‘we have power, we have tanks, we have infantry fighting vehicles, [and other] weapons’, etc. The ‘Rambo mode’ was switched on. They took decorations from houses, mobile devices…

They went insane because of this. Many people found alcohol in houses and drank it. There was a case in Andriivka when a mother and daughter were raped. Four guys did it. One escaped, and the others were beaten with stools by colleagues and commanding officers. They wanted to shoot them. They could not be charged because there was no evidence, so they were simply fired...

People have not been in the normal world for a while. They did not have any adequate conditions [for living up to their duties]. The Ukrainian army showed footage of the trenches, where everything was arranged properly: a dugout, an insulation from moisture, fine beds, electricity. The attitude towards their soldiers is way better in the Ukrainian army."

Details: The serviceman also said that he had pretended to be mentally ill, so that he would not be sent to the contact zone. Everyone turned away from him, including his family, because he ran away and refused to open fire.



Chibrin said he wanted to testify in an international court: "I have nothing to hide. This is a criminal war that Russia started. I want to do everything I can to make it stop."

Chibrin joined the Russian army in summer 2021, citing financial difficulties as the reason behind his decision to join the army. The serviceman claims that his brigade was brought to Ukraine by deception. According to him, he spent the first month of the full-scale invasion in the village of Lypivka, 50 km from Kyiv. At that time, his comrades-in-arms committed acts of genocide in Bucha and Andriivka.

On 16 June, he was able to leave Ukraine, hiding in a truck headed for Russia. After his escape, he contacted human rights activists from Gulagu.net to help him leave Russia.

On 15 November, he landed in Madrid, requesting asylum. As Chibrin states, while his application is pending, he will be housed in a temporary refugee centre.

