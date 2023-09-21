Who were the man and woman found shot in Stockton's Lincoln Village?

At mid-morning on Wednesday, a man and woman were found shot to death in a north Stockton home, officials said.

A deputy found Margaret Zancanella-Moit, 67, and Gregory Moit, 68, around 10 a.m. yesterday at 6224 Harrisburg Place in Lincoln Village, officials said.

Earlier that day, someone had called law enforcement asking for an officer to check on the occupants of the one-story home, according to sheriff's spokesperson Heather Brent.

The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office identified Zancanella-Moit and Moit to The Record on Thursday afternoon.

Their deaths mark the fourth and fifth fatal shootings reported in Stockton within a week.

Last Wednesday, two men, 34 and 65, were also found shot to death in a home, this time in Garden Acres, in east Stockton.

Sheriff's spokesperson Heather Brent speaks to reporters near a Stockton home where two people were found fatally shot on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Four days later, on Sunday, a 46-year-old woman was shot to death outside her Lafayette Street home during a party.

For at least three hours Wednesday, the investigation shuttered the stretch of Harrisburg between the Village Oak Center and the eastern end of Porter Way.

Investigators filed in and out of the home's front door as the area remained blocked by crime scene tape.

The investigation is young, and investigators have shared scant details. It is unclear what led to the shooting, including if it could have been a murder-suicide.

"Our goal is always not to be presumptuous," sheriff's spokesperson Heather Brent said.

The sheriff's office cannot reveal where in the home Moit and Zancanella-Moit were found because it could compromise the investigation, according to Brent.

Investigators have not confirmed if a gun was found at the scene.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record athttps://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Who were the man and woman found shot in Stockton's Lincoln Village?