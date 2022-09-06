Who were the Miami-area high school girls on the boat that crashed off the Florida Keys?

One Miami-Dade high school student was killed and several others were injured in a Labor Day weekend boat crash off the Florida Keys.

Here is what we know so far:

▪ Lucy Fernandez, a 17-year-old senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, died from her injuries after Sunday night’s crash.

“She was a young woman of faith, well liked by her teachers and peers, empathetic, faithful and hungry for God,” Carmen T. Fernández, Our Lady of Lourdes Academy president, wrote in an email to students and parents. “And though her sudden passing is heartbreaking and has come as a shock to us all, I have absolutely no doubt that Lucy was ready to meet our Lord and enter his Kingdom.”

▪ Two other girls were airlifted from the crash. They are Lourdes students Katerina “Katy” Puig, the Miami Herald Girls Soccer 7A-5A Player of the Year, and Coco Aguilar, both in serious condition; and a student at Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart.

Dade Soccer Big School Player of the Year Katerina Puig, from Lourdes Academy, is photographed at A.D. Barnes Park in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Puig finished her junior year with eight goals and four assists, yet she came through in the most important moments for Lourdes to help the Bobcats reach the state semifinals for the third straight year and finish as the runners-up in Class 6A.

“I don’t see myself as a top scorer,” Puig said at he time. “I kind of see myself as the person that makes the pass to the scorer and motivating to the team. From the outside in, you can’t really see that I’m out there, but I’m the person that I can connect everyone.”

This article will include information on other victims when it is available.