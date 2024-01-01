What were the most expensive homes sold around Charlotte in 2023?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The real estate market in 2023 was far quieter than the previous few years. Higher interest rates slowed down the number of sales, but there were still plenty of high-end properties around Charlotte and western North Carolina.
Asheville saw the region’s most expensive home closed on this year at $9.6 million, but the Lake Norman area had six of the top 10. The 9,500-square-foot Tudor is right off the Blue Ridge Parkway and a just a few miles from the Biltmore Estate.
The largest home on the list is a prominent lakefront house in Cornelius, coming in just north of 12,000 square feet.
Here are the top 10 most expensive closings in 2023 for Canopy Multiple Listing Services’ territory (Charlotte metro, Catawba River Valley and Asheville metro):
1. 29 Hemlock Road, Asheville
Biltmore Forest
$9.6 million
9,538 square feet
5 bedrooms/5.5 bathrooms
2. 17819 Largo Place, Cornelius
Lake Norman
$7.7 million
6,589 square feet
4 BR/4.5 BA
3. 7330 Baltursol Lane, Charlotte
Quail Hollow
$7.6 million
11,547 square feet
5 BR/ 6 Full BA/3 Half BA
4. 130 Points End Drive, Mooresville
Brawley School Peninsula
$7.5 million
6,604 square feet
4 BR/ 4.5 BA
5. 124 Wellcraft Court, Mooresville
Lake Norman Yacht Club
$7.3 million
7,336 square feet
5 BR/ 5 Full BA/3 Half BA
6. 18410 Barnhardt Road, Davidson
Davidson ETJ
$7.1 million
7,637 square feet
5 BR/4 full BA/2 Half BA
7. 12 Landsdowne Court, Asheville
Ramble Biltmore
$7 million
8,000 square feet
5 BR/5 Full BA/3 Half BA
8. 20927 Bethelwood Lane, Cornelius
Bethel Church Peninsula
$6.8 million
5,781 square feet
5 BR/5 Full BA/2 Half BA
9. 17240 Connor Quay Court, Cornelius
Connor Quay
$6.75 million
12,042 square feet
6 BR/6 Full BA/3 Half BA
10. 199 Balmoral Drive, Mooresville
Brawley School Peninsula
$6.6 million
6,429 square feet
4 BR/4.5 BA
