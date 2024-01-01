What were the most expensive homes sold around Charlotte in 2023?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The real estate market in 2023 was far quieter than the previous few years. Higher interest rates slowed down the number of sales, but there were still plenty of high-end properties around Charlotte and western North Carolina.

Asheville saw the region’s most expensive home closed on this year at $9.6 million, but the Lake Norman area had six of the top 10. The 9,500-square-foot Tudor is right off the Blue Ridge Parkway and a just a few miles from the Biltmore Estate.

The largest home on the list is a prominent lakefront house in Cornelius, coming in just north of 12,000 square feet.

Here are the top 10 most expensive closings in 2023 for Canopy Multiple Listing Services’ territory (Charlotte metro, Catawba River Valley and Asheville metro):

1. 29 Hemlock Road, Asheville

Biltmore Forest

$9.6 million

9,538 square feet

5 bedrooms/5.5 bathrooms

Interior of home on Hemlock Road. (Photo: Canopy Multiple Listing Service)

2. 17819 Largo Place, Cornelius

Lake Norman

$7.7 million

6,589 square feet

4 BR/4.5 BA

3. 7330 Baltursol Lane, Charlotte

Quail Hollow

$7.6 million

11,547 square feet

5 BR/ 6 Full BA/3 Half BA

This home on Baltursol Lane is on the Quail Hollow golf course. (Photo: Google Maps)

4. 130 Points End Drive, Mooresville

Brawley School Peninsula

$7.5 million

6,604 square feet

4 BR/ 4.5 BA

5. 124 Wellcraft Court, Mooresville

Lake Norman Yacht Club

$7.3 million

7,336 square feet

5 BR/ 5 Full BA/3 Half BA

6. 18410 Barnhardt Road, Davidson

Davidson ETJ

$7.1 million

7,637 square feet

5 BR/4 full BA/2 Half BA

The gated entrance of the home on Barnhardt Road, near the Bailey’s Glen community. (Photo: Canopy Multiple Listing Service)

7. 12 Landsdowne Court, Asheville

Ramble Biltmore

$7 million

8,000 square feet

5 BR/5 Full BA/3 Half BA

8. 20927 Bethelwood Lane, Cornelius

Bethel Church Peninsula

$6.8 million

5,781 square feet

5 BR/5 Full BA/2 Half BA

9. 17240 Connor Quay Court, Cornelius

Connor Quay

$6.75 million

12,042 square feet

6 BR/6 Full BA/3 Half BA

A NASCAR star purchased this Cornelius home used in “Talladega Nights” in October. (Photo: Canopy Multiple Listing Service)

10. 199 Balmoral Drive, Mooresville

Brawley School Peninsula

$6.6 million

6,429 square feet

4 BR/4.5 BA

