These were the most popular baby names in Arizona in 2023

Olivia and Liam continued their dominance as the two most popular baby names in Arizona this past year, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, which tracks the 100 most popular baby names in the state.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Olivia topped the charts among newborn baby girls in Arizona, while Liam continued its unbroken streak as the top name for baby boys for an entire decade now.

Top baby girl names in Arizona

Take a look at the top ten names for baby girls in Arizona and how frequently it was used among newborns in 2023:

Olivia (361)

Isabella (274)

Emma (271)

Mia (271)

Camila (265)

Sophia (261)

Amelia (244)

Charlotte (236)

Evelyn (197)

Luna (194)

Top baby boy names in Arizona

These were the top names for baby boys in Arizona and how often they were used this past year:

Liam (428)

Mateo (423)

Noah (365)

Oliver (289)

Santiago (270)

Elijah (254)

Sebastian (251)

Ezra (233)

Levi (228)

Benjamin (224)

While Liam topped the charts ten years ago as the most popular baby name for boys in Arizona, only Noah ranked among the top five names in 2013. Meanwhile, the five most popular baby names for girls that year (Sophia, Isabella, Emma, Mia, Olivia) remain among the top 10 a decade later.

According to BabyCenter, Olivia was also the most popular name for newborn baby girls throughout the United States, while Emma and Amelia rounded out the top three spots. Among boys, the top three sports nationwide this past year were Noah, Liam and Oliver.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What were the most popular baby names in Arizona in 2023?