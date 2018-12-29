These were the most popular Netflix shows in each US state for 2018

From the action in shows like Daredevil and Peaky Blinders to the sci-fi thrills of Stranger Things, Netflix gave us tons of content to love and binge in 2018.

With that in mind, the folks at HighSpeedInternet.com decided to dive into Google Trends and use that to come up with a list of the most popular shows in each state for the year. These kinds of things always offer a fun look at what people like — and usually produce some surprising and interesting findings, such as the fact that 13 Reasons Why, a series about a young girl who takes her own life, was one of the overall country’s most favorite shows this year.





Forty-six states this year had a new favorite Netflix show compared to what this same analysis found in 2017. The favorite show this year was the same as last year in just four states — Louisiana and West Virginia, both of which still love Orange is the New Black; Utah, which still loves Stranger Things; and Missouri, which loves — surprise, surprise — Ozark.

Speaking of Stranger Things, interest in the 80s sci-fi throwback seems to be picking up. It went from being the favorite in just one state in 2017 (Utah) to four this year — in Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska and Utah. Also, the biggest Netflix fans in the country are apparently in the nation’s capital. Because in Washington DC, there was a massive 16-way tie this year for that locale’s favorite Netflix show, which you can also see in the map above.

All in all, this another reminder that Netflix remains an entertainment juggernaut, with so much content it can give people to watch. Speaking of the year the company has had, the company disclosed on Friday that CEO Reed Hastings is getting a 7 percent increase in his compensation, which could hit as much as $31.5 million in salary and stock options next year.

