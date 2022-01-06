"We're mourning another black man." Candlelight vigil held for 46-year-old James Williams

Ja'lia Williams, 9, the youngest daughter of James Williams, fights back tears during Wednesday night's candlelight vigil in Canton. James Williams, 46, was shot and killed by Canton police minutes into the new year.

CANTON – James Williams, a father of six and a man beloved by friends and neighbors, was remembered Wednesday night during a candlelight vigil.

Williams, 46, was shot and killed minutes after midnight on New Year's Day by a Canton police officer.

"He didn't deserve to die like this, at all," his daughter, Ja'Lia Williams, said.

The man friends called Roe was standing behind a 6-foot wooden fence on the side of his home repeatedly firing an AR-15 skyward in celebration of the occasion, his wife Marquetta Williams has said.

Community activist Jolanda Jackson speaks Wednesday night during a candlelight vigil in remembrance of 46-year-old James Williams, who was shot and killed by Canton police on Jan. 1.

Police have said an officer responded to reports of gunfire in the area and was outside the family's home in the 2300 block of 10th Street SW.

As Williams continued to fire the weapon, a police officer heard the shots. Video from the unnamed officer's body camera shows the officer drawing his gun and firing at least four times through the fence. Williams was struck and later died in Aultman Hospital.

Nearly 60 people shared grief and their outrage outside the family's home during the vigil. Dozens of blue, silver and white balloons were released into the nighttime sky.

They chanted: "Justice for Roe!"

A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night in remembrance of 46-year-old James Williams, who was shot and killed by Canton police on Jan. 1.

What they said about the James Williams' shooting on Jan. 1

Many who spoke demanded police accountability and some called for the officer's arrest. Police Chief Jack Angelo has asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate.

The chief issued a news release Saturday saying that Williams was armed when police responded at 12:06 a.m. to the reported gunfire. The release said "... the officer, who was outside of his vehicle, confronted a subject that began shooting a firearm. The officer, in fear for his safety, fired his duty weapon at the subject and struck him."

The officer's name has not been released publicly and Angelo and the department have declined to additional comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

"We're mourning another black man," said community activist Sierra Mason.

Mason said the officer shot "senselessly at a black family for doing the same thing his white friends were doing," saying the black community faces double standards.

"Any of these rich townships they wouldn't give no care who was shooting up in the air. They would've been hooping and hollering and drinking beers right with them," Mason told the crowd.

She added: "Why do they care about our communities when they are doing the same things ... celebrating? His babies didn't deserve to see that coming into the new year."

Police body camera footage released Wednesday

Police released body camera footage Wednesday morning. Many of those attending the vigil believe the footage justifies their outrage over Williams' death.

"It makes me angry because it's exactly how I said it happened," his wife, Marquetta Williams, said following the vigil. "It makes me hurt. (The officer) got to go home to his family. My husband didn't."

Marquetta Williams, widow of James Williams, speaks to the media during a candlelight vigil Wednesday at their home on 10th Street SW in Canton.

Marquetta Williams said her husband was a "gentle giant" and family man who always made others laugh. "He'd give you the shoes off his feet and the shirt off his back. He looked out for everybody."

She has established a GoFundMe account for funeral expenses.

Marquetta Williams said she is trying to stay strong for her children, shedding her tears in private.

"But the last 48 hours have been hell."

