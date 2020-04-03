'We're nesting. We prepared his room': Families adopting children from China anxiously wait

Rachel Pankratz and her husband had tickets in hand and hotels booked and were ready to travel to China on Feb. 14 to finalize their adoption of a 9-year-old girl. Working with adoption agency Chinese Children Adoption International, the Houston couple were told that as coronavirus cases increased, it was unlikely that they would be able to go. But they held out hope and didn't cancel their tickets until the last minute.

As China and other countries temporarily close their borders to international travelers to contain the coronavirus pandemic and as the State Department has issued a Global Level 4: Do Not Travel Health Advisory urging Americans to avoid all international travel, many families in the process of adopting children internationally have had their plans disrupted for an unknown period of time.

Pankratz told NBC Asian America that conditions in China unraveled quickly and then the civil affairs minister closed the orphanages to outside operations. Caregivers are still running them internally.

"It was a wait-and-see game before Chinese New Year, because we really weren't sure how bad it was going to get," Pankratz said. "It was a mix of feelings. We are thankful that they're keeping the kids safe, but man."

'We're nesting. We prepared his room.'

Holt International Children's Services, an adoption agency based in Oregon, said it has also been working with about 250 families in the process, from the initial application stage to those who were ready to travel and bring their children home. The agency said it has 10 families who had tickets and were ready to travel in February.

Working with Holt, Dwight Burton and Monik Kadarmanto thought they'd be flying to China's northeast Jilin province right around this time to finalize their adoption of their little boy, who will be 4 years old in July. Instead, they are getting ready to send a care package in their place.

The couple, who live near Portland, are sending a photo album and a toy for their baby, who is in an orphanage, along with a thank-you card for the caregivers who are isolating inside the location.

They are about one step away from finalizing travel plans but are delayed because of extra requirements from the U.S. government and China's new travel restrictions.

"We're nesting. We prepared his room," Kadarmanto said. "We have pictures of him on our desktop, so we definitely think of him every day."

Holt International suspended adoptive family travel to China on Jan. 30, the same day the State Department issued a travel advisory.

However, despite the temporary delay, the children are safe and being cared for.

"While it has been very disappointing to families, we are reassured that the children are not affected and the Chinese authorities quickly put in place protocols to protect the children, including no one going in or out of the orphanages, and the child care workers have stayed with the children throughout and continue to be with them," said Susan Soonkeum Cox, Holt International's vice president of policy and external affairs.

A State Department spokesperson told NBC News: "According to the Department of State's Level 4 Travel Advisory for China, we are advising all U.S. citizens, including adoptive parents, not to travel to China at this time. However, we have not placed any adoption case 'on hold.'"

Closed borders and confusion

In a Jan. 31 notice, the State Department said adoptive parents may experience difficulties in concluding the adoption process if they are traveling to, within and from China at that time. The difficulties stem from the reduction in capacity in many provincial offices due to the coronavirus, as well as the reduction in capacity at the U.S. Consulate in Guangzhou, where intercountry adoption cases are processed.