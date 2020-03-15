'We're not being quarantined. We're being detained.' Americans stuck in Cambodia amid pandemic

When Ryan Knapp and his wife booked a Viking River cruise along the Mekong Delta, they thought it would be a dream trip – a chance to finally see Angkor Wat, the stunning Buddhist temple complex, and explore other parts of Cambodia.

But what began as a long-anticipated vacation on a luxury cruise has become a stress-filled nightmare.

With the COVID-19 pandemic spreading like wildfire across the globe, the Illinois couple is now stranded in a foreign country that is housing them in a "filthy," dilapidated hotel, after three other passengers on the vessel tested positive for the virus.

They have no idea when, or how, they will be able to return to the United States.

"We’re just feeling helpless. It’s hard to see exactly how this plays out," the 57-year-old Knapp said during a phone interview from what he described as an "abandoned hotel" in Kampong Cham, a city in southeastern Cambodia where they were forced to disembark from their cruise. The Viking Mekong is styled as a colonial-era French riverboat.

Foreign governments have been pressuring Cambodian authorities at the highest levels to move the Americans and other foreign nationals to another hotel or more sanitary surroundings, but the Cambodian government has insisted on keeping them at the hotel, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of jeopardizing relations with Cambodia's government. The person said there is another, separate luxury cruise ship currently stuck in Phnom Penh that also has Americans and foreigners on board.

On Saturday, Cambodia's prime minister criticized a "certain diplomat, from a certain country" for asking them to move the Viking Mekong’s passengers to Phnom Penh, Cambodia's capital, and a nicer hotel. Local media implied that the prime minster was referring to the U.S. ambassador in Cambodia.

A State Department official, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said the agency is aware of reports about the situation. Citing privacy considerations, the official declined further comment except to say the State Department is working “around the clock” to ensure the welfare of U.S. citizens overseas.

The official did not answer a question about how many other Americans may be in a similar kind of limbo.

Knapp's wife, Theresa Gordon-Knapp, said she asked her doctor, before leaving the U.S., if it was safe to go on the trip. Yes, he told her. As seasoned world travelers, they were not worried about going, even as the coronavirus spread to the U.S. and outbreaks emerged in new hotspots.

More: Cruise passengers under coronavirus quarantine say they lack food, basic medical attention

They arrived in Vietnam on March 1, did some sightseeing in Ho Chi Minh, and got on the boat on March 4, Knapp said.

Along the way, they learned that one of the passengers was exposed to COVID-19 on the flight over. All the passengers were tested, and three British travelers came back positive for the novel coronavirus.

Cambodian officials transferred those three to local hospitals. The remaining 26 travelers who tested negative – including Knapp and his wife – were initially quarantined on the boat.

But on Friday, "the Cambodian authorities told us we had to get off the boat, and they threatened to arrest the (Viking tour) manager" if they refused, Knapp said.

"They literally sprayed us like insects, with chlorine I think" as they got off the vessel, he said.

Now, they've been confined to a dirty room with a leaking toilet, a barred window, and a door that doesn't lock.

"There are dead bugs everywhere – and also live bugs," said Gordon-Knapp, 60. "Ants, flying insects, little lizards."

The Viking employees tried to get them moved to a nicer hotel next door, but workers there threatened to go on strike so the plan was nixed. The local health department delivered thermometers and blood pressure pumps to their rooms, with instructions to report their temperatures twice daily back to the ministry.

The Viking crew has been bringing them food every day, Knapp and his wife said, but they're worried about running out of prescriptions and other basic items.

And now, they've been told that the Cambodian government has stopped responding to calls from American embassy officials in the country, as well as the urgent pleas from Viking representatives.