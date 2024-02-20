'We're not clucking around:' Marshall police warn drivers of chicken gut truck spill

One road just west of the Louisiana border is a mess after a truck spilled its guts near Marshall, Texas.

On Tuesday morning the Marshall, Texas Police Department posted on Facebook to warn drivers of a gory streak of roadway following a leak from a chicken gut truck.

According to the Facebook post, a chicken gut truck was traveling south of the intersection of Highway 59 and Highway 80 when it began leaking blood. The post stated, "We’re not clucking around when we say it’s a bit of a mess!"

Motorists are being advised to stay clear of the affected lanes and a hazmat team is working to clean the area.

Marshall Police Department said, "Drive safe, watch out for feathers, and maybe… keep your windows rolled up for this stretch. Thanks for your coop-eration!"

Check out the bird's eye view of this bloody roadway: https://www.facebook.com/reel/606402075018819

