'We're not...coming after the Second Amendment': Gun buyback Saturday offers gift cards for weapons

Dr. Michael Hirsh, co-founder of the Goods for Guns Buyback, and UMass Memorial Injury prevention coordinator Asia Simpson wait for residents to arrive at the Police Department during the gun buyback last year.

Worcester and eight other police departments will be conducting a gun buyback program Saturday as part of a collaborative initiative to try to reduce the number of firearms in the community.

People can drop off firearms, unloaded and wrapped up or in a bag, and collect a gift card for groceries without having to provide identification or weapon information.

The police departments will give out gift cards worth $25 for rifles, $50 for handguns and $75 for automatic or semi-automatic guns. They will also accept inoperable guns, ammunition and firearm accessories but nothing will be provided in return for these items.

The program is a collaborative effort between the city, UMass Memorial Medical Center, the district attorney's office, Worcester Police Department and the Department of Public Health.

Started in 2002, the program has collected about 3,700 weapons, according to Dr. Michael Hirsh, director of the Department of Public Health. Hirsh is the program's pioneer and became passionate about firearm reduction in the community after his friend was fatally shot in front of a New York hospital during a holdup 40 years ago.

Hirsh said that in addition to keeping dangerous weapons out of homes and the street, the program also indicates support toward the police, the medical community and those in possession of guns.

"It shows gun owners we're not confiscating weapons or coming after the Second Amendment. We're just saying that an unsecured weapon in the home is a public health problem," said Hirsh.

Each buyback location will give away gun locks for free to encourage safe gun ownership.

Hirsh also said they found that many people weren't coming for the reimbursement. They were coming because there was no other place to bring guns without proper paperwork and ownership proof.

"These are guns that people found, ones they inherited, ones they stole. This gives them the agency and the opportunity to rid their home of a gun," he said.

For the last two years, weapons collected as part of the program have been used to craft garden tools by New England blacksmiths. Medical students have used those tools to propagate a community garden and donate the harvest to local food banks and homeless shelters, according to Hirsh.

Locations for the buyback program:

Auburn Police Department, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 416 Oxford St.

Barre Police Department, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 655 South St.

Dudley Police Department, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 71 West Main St.

Fitchburg Police Department, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 20 Elm St.

Leominster Police Department, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 29 Church St.

Northborough Police Department, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 211 Main St.

Northbridge Police Department, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1 Hope St.

Spencer Police Department, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 9 West Main. St.

Worcester Police Department, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 9 Lincoln Square

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: 'We're not...coming after the Second Amendment': Gun buyback Saturday offers gift cards for weapons