We're Not Even 24 Hours Into June 1, But There Are Already Lots Of Very Funny Tweets About Pride
It's June 1, which means Pride Month has officially started. And while it hasn't even been an entire day yet, there has already been some A+++ tweets about the month.
So, to celebrate the start of Pride, I rounded up 22 tweets that'll have you laughing:
1.
as a gay teenager, i never felt like i had the proper tools to succeed. that’s why, for this pride month, i’ve partnered with home depot,
2.
on this pride month let’s remember when hilary duff ended homophobia
3.
remembering when entertainment weekly updated their logo for pride month
4.
happy pride. I will give you a 60 second head start. run
5.
every company from june 1st until june 30th:
6.
Everywhere on June 1st
7.
Corporations when pride month ends
8.
It’s only been Pride month for … 18 hours? https://t.co/GzQ5BglHKO
9.
Nintendo releasing the hottest professors ever on the first day of Pride Month, the only corporate pride action I will recognize, because both of these are Daddy https://t.co/ADCDckqZ4s
10.
Brands on June 1
11.
companies during pride month:
12.
It’s a few days till pride month and this dog won’t leave me alone
13.
14.
Me May 31 Me June 1st
15.
happy pride month. as a corporate brand myself, the hasanabi franchise will hold off on being an lgbt foe for the duration of this month. once june is over tho i’m back.
16.
Pride month taught me it was ok to be a corporation
17.
Happy Pride Month ya demon twinks!
18.
Choose your fighter
19.
Trying to figure out how to do a pride makeup look for tonight that works with the horror aesthetic of the tour
20.
Opening a Happy Pride Month email from the company I bought my cast iron skillet from.
21.
Corporations this month:
22.
Pride Month starts tomorrow, and I can already feel the power of the gays growing... Tomorrow we begin our true purpose... The gay agenda.... 😈🔥🏳️🌈
23.
happy pride month, we did it 👏