We're Not Even 24 Hours Into June 1, But There Are Already Lots Of Very Funny Tweets About Pride

Reuters

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (Reuters) -Walmart Inc shareholders on Wednesday struck down by an overwhelming margin an activist investor-led proposal asking the retailer to produce a report assessing the impact on its employees if the U.S. Supreme Court rolls back abortion rights. The proposal, made by Clean Yield Asset management on behalf of activist investor Julie Kalish, urged Walmart's board to detail "any known and any potential risks and costs to the company caused by enacted or proposed state policies severely restricting reproductive rights" by the end of the year. The vote was held as corporate America deals with the possibility that the Supreme Court will weaken or overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.