'We're not going anywhere': Streetsboro couple continues fighting sextortion after son's death

Tim and Tamia Woods talk about their late teenage son James and the dangers of sextortion during an event in November at Stanton Middle School in Kent.

On the one-year anniversary of their teenage son’s death, Tim and Tamia Woods had breakfast at Waffle House and dinner at Olive Garden, two of their son’s favorite restaurants.

At 6:45 p.m., the time when Tim Woods found his son James’ lifeless body in their Streetsboro home, the couple lit a candle in his memory.

Across the country, hundreds of people also lit candles to support the Woods and remember James.

“Before we light our candle, we smile,” the Woods wrote on Facebook on Nov. 19, the anniversary of James’ death. “We smile for everything James has done for us, the love he has filled in our hearts and the love we have to share and give to others.”

Tamia Woods is reflected in a portrait of her 17-year-old son, James, during an interview at the family's home in Streetsboro. James died by suicide in November 2022 after he became a victim of online sextortion.

The couple have made it their quest to spread the word about the danger of sextortion after 17-year-old James became a victim and then died by suicide.

Sextortion schemes typically use social media to target young people. The victims are convinced to share a naked photo or explicit video of themselves that is then used to extort them for money or more images.

The Woods had never heard of sextortion before James’ death, but after they realized what happened to him, they created the Do It for James Foundation and began trying to educate others.

The Woods’ efforts were featured in a story in May in the Beacon Journal and USA TODAY that brought national attention. They received requests for their tip cards, which feature suggestions about where sextortion victims can get help, from across Ohio and several other states, including Colorado, North Carolina and Idaho.

More: 'You all matter': Streetsboro parents who lost son to sextortion fight to save other youth

The Woods have given out nearly 20,000 of these tip cards, spoken at 85 events and were featured on an “Impact x Nightline” show about sextortion that aired on Hulu in late October. The couple has also helped 20 young people and their parents who fell victim to sextortion schemes.

“We’re doing a lot of things to help raise awareness,” Tamia Woods said in a recent interview.

The Woods spoke at the International Association of Chiefs of Police annual convention in San Diego in October. They were joined by representatives of the Streetsboro Police Department who have investigated James’ death with help from federal agencies.

Streetsboro Chief Patricia Wain said they weren’t sure what kind of reception they would receive at the convention attended by thousands of people but ended up with a standing-room only crowd.

“I was happy for them to get the opportunity to share their message,” Wain said of the Woods. “When they finished, several people came up. They had a line to the back of the conference room of chiefs and commanders and other representatives of law enforcement. They wanted to give them their condolences. It was pretty moving to be part of it.”

Nigerian brothers indicted for Michigan sextortion case

James’ case was one of two featured in the Impact show on sextortion.

The other involved Jordan DeMay, a 17-year-old from Marquette, Michigan, who also died by suicide in March 2022 after becoming a victim of sextortion.

The FBI estimates that more than 20 young people have died by suicide after being extorted, often by people on the other side of the world.

In Jordan’s case, Samuel and Samson Ogoshi, brothers from Lagos, Nigeria, were indicted and extradited to the United States in August. They are accused of targeting 100 victims in a sextortion scheme and torturing and taunting Jordan to take his life.

“Sextortion is a horrible crime,” Mark Totten, a U.S. attorney in Michigan, said in a press release about the indictments. “To those who commit these crimes: We will pursue you around the world. And to those who are victims: please know we stand ready to help you.”

The Ogoshi brothers, who face numerous federal charges, have pleaded not guilty, according to a recent Associated Press story.

Indictments in Michigan case offer new hope

No arrests have been made in James’ case, but police say the indictments of the Nigerian men offer new hope, especially because James also was targeted by scammers on the Ivory Coast.

“We do hold out some hope that things are getting better,” Wain said. “This is the first and only case I know of that has gone that far.”

Wain said the Ogoshi brothers’ case shows how sextortion is a business for the people doing it.

“It is nothing personal,” the chief said. “It is literally sending out thousands of messages, likes, tags and follows and seeing who answers and, from there, seeing who’s interested and willing to participate. It’s straight business to them. It’s unfortunate for the victims who get caught up in it.”

Wain said James was among 11 young people and adults in Streetsboro who have been the targets of sextortion in the past year.

In the most recent cases involving four males and one female, Wain said the victims were approached over a variety of social media apps in exchanges that began friendly and then changed to extortion. Some had conversations that lasted for quite some time, with one extending over several years.

“It isn’t always a short-term thing,” Wain said.

No arrests have been made in any of Streetsboro’s sextortion cases.

Tips for avoiding sextortion and misconceptions

Wain said parents need to talk to their kids and monitor their phones and gaming applications. She said authorities have heard of victims as young as 9 being targeted on gaming apps.

“It’s about having conversations and getting up in your kid’s business,” Wain said. “Start young and do it often.”

More: Resources are available for sextortion victims and those needing mental health services

For young people, Wain suggests they don’t send explicit photos or videos to anyone. For those who fall victim to a sextortion scheme, she urged them to seek help from a trusted adult, like a parent, teacher or school resource officer.

The Woods have developed a list of misconceptions about sextortion that they provide when they do speaking engagements. The list includes:

If you block a scammer, they will do away. (Scammers often find other ways to contact victims.)

Scammers make empty threats and won’t actually send illicit photos to victims’ family members and friends. (They often do send the images.)

It’s just a picture. (Sextortion often also includes harassment, threats and blackmailing.)

What’s next for the Woods

Tim and Tamia Woods have been working non-stop on behalf of their foundation since James’ death and plan to take a break for the last few weeks of the year.

“We have to allow ourselves to grieve and take a moment,” Tamia said. “We didn’t give ourselves that opportunity. We had to fight.”

The couple, though, plans to hit the ground running in 2024, when they hope to distribute three times as many tip cards as last year.

They will hold their second-annual 5K run and walk on July 20, which Tamia said is closer to James’ birthday on July 23 than the first walk in August.

Tamia said 164 people took part in the first run and nearly 1,000 attended the day-long event that followed and included fun activities and access to helpful information. The foundation gave away $10,500 in scholarships at the first run.

Tamia Woods kisses her husband, Tim, during a race in August to raise money from the Do it for James Foundation they created in honor of their late son James. The race was on the couple's wedding anniversary.

Tamia Woods smiles as she finishes a race in August for the Do it for James Foundation that she and her husband, Tim, started in honor of their son, James.

Tamia said she and Tim have received positive feedback from the schools and events where they’ve spoken, with people thanking them for opening up conversations.

“I’m truly grateful for that,” Tamia said. “It warms my spirit to know we’re raising awareness – and we’re doing it the right way.”

Tamia said they remain committed to this cause.

“We’re going to continue this fight,” she said. “We’re not going anywhere.”

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

About the Do It for James Foundation

Website: www.letsdifj.org

Phone: 330-554-7482

Address: P.O. Box 2128, Streetsboro, Ohio 44241

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Streetsboro couple continues sextortion fight a year after son's death