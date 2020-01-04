'We're not going to cower': Small Jewish communities prepare for increasing anti-Semitic attacks

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Rabbi Ken Brodkin watched the news trickle in from Sutherland Springs, Texas, in November 2017 — 26 killed and 20 wounded after a shooter opened fire during Sunday morning services, one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history — he felt a jolt of realization. Seeing a house of worship become a hunting ground for shooters in real-time told him everything was about to change.

Brodkin, 44, has been the rabbi at Congregation Kesser Israel, Oregon’s largest and longest-established Orthodox synagogue for 14 years. His congregations totals about 130 families in the Portland area, a sliver of the small Jewish population in Portland, where roughly 40,000 Jews live in a city of almost 650,000.

Brodkin’s always known the Jewish community is vulnerable to hate crimes — “anti-Semitism,” he says, “is an eternal force” — but that reality crystallized in fall 2018, when his congregation decided the best way to protect itself was to hire an armed guard to patrol the synagogue during weekend services.

First responders work near the home of a rabbi on Forshay Rd. in Monsey, New York, after a man entered the house and stabbed multiple people who were there for a Hanukkah gathering. (Via OlyDrop) More

His situation isn’t unique. As anti-Semitic attacks become more frequent across the country, Jewish leaders are grappling with how to straddle the line of creating open environments while keeping their congregation safe from hateful outsiders.

The challenges can be particularly steep for smaller communities, which often find themselves with fewer financial resources and isolated geographically. Paying for security measures like cameras, panic buttons, bulletproof glass, metal detectors or armed guards can add up quickly, and isn’t in every synagogue’s budget.

“It’s the million-dollar question,” Brodkin says. “We can’t allow the fact that there are crazy people in the world to stop us from our mission of building a welcoming community. Those things aren’t mutually exclusive — but the attention to detail has to be thorough.”

In recent weeks, Jewish people across the U.S. have come together to show support for their community. Shortly after a stabbing attack at a Hannukkah party last week in Monsy, New York, hundreds of Jews rallied in the streets, and hundreds of thousands are expected this Sunday at a march in New York City.

'Nothing is going to stop us being Jewish': New York community rallies after anti-Semitic 'terrorism' attack

Anti-Semitism is on the rise in the U.S. There were 780 anti-Semitic incidents — assaults, vandalism and harassment — in the first half of 2019, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

In contrast, in 2018 there were 775 in the first half of the year. The deadliest came in Pittsburgh in October 2018, when 11 people were murdered by a white supremacist gunman. During the Monsy attack on Dec. 29, a man stabbed five people with a machete at the home of a rabbi. That attack came shortly after two shooters killed four people at a Jersey City, New Jersey, kosher market earlier in December.

“Most congregations pride themselves on being a welcoming place, and none of us want to practice our religion inside a fortress,” says Aaron Ahlquist, 43, an Anti-Defamation League regional director based in New Orleans who oversees Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Ahlquist works directly with smaller communities in his region to make sure they’re connecting with local law enforcement to discuss security procedures. His office also identifies and tracks hate groups and individuals who have “clearly expressed hate motives” toward the Jewish community.

“We’re reeling from all these attacks,” Ahlquist says. “And one of the realities is that for the Jewish community in particular, but really all faith communities, a passive approach to security is no longer an option.”