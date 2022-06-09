'We're not going to stop': Family puts up billboards in quest for answers in Hornerstown murders

Jun. 9—Images of two Johnstown-area residents killed in a Hornerstown home now hang over a busy Johnstown gateway.

The Bedford Street billboard carries the words "WHO KILLED US?" in bold print and an offer of a growing reward to whoever can answer that question.

A matching billboard can be seen by drivers passing through Southmont Borough on Menoher Boulevard.

The signs represent the latest step to raise awareness about the case taken by the family of Lionel Mickens, who was shot and killed in late April alongside 36-year-old Britney Rummell and Mickens' deaf rescue dog, Daniel.

"We're willing to do whatever we can to help police crack this case," said Mitchell Mickens, Lionel's brother.

To the Mickens family, the billboard sends another message.

"We're not going to rest until whoever did this is held responsible for their actions," Mitchell Mickens said. "We're not going to stop."

The reward — which has grown from the $4,500 advertised on the billboard to $5,000, according to the Mickens family — is being handled by the Cambria County Crime Stoppers organization, which has worked for decades to raise awareness about unsolved crimes in the area through rewards.

Crime Stoppers has contributed $1,400 toward the sum. The group works to help police solve cases by encouraging people to call the 1-800-548-7500 tipline and provide information, which can be shared anonymously.

In cases where information provided by multiple people is crucial to solving a case, the money is split up equally, Crime Stoppers' Gary Martin said in a recent interview.

According to police, Lionel Mickens, Rummell and the dog were shot inside Mickens' Pine Street residence sometime between April 27 and April 29. Investigators have said the group was targeted.

Detectives have been pursuing leads and are waiting for the processing of several pieces of evidence by a state police crime lab, according to Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said the case is "progressing." But small details that might seem insignificant — perhaps something someone heard or saw, even days before or after the crime — could be the piece of evidence his office needs to bring charges forward, he said.

That's how billboards can play a key role in investigations like this, Neugebauer said.

"Because they keep the cause in the front of people's minds — and it may cause someone to see or hear something, or recall something that could be significant," he said, noting that the reward can also encourage people to pick up the phone and call police.

The Mickens family raised more than $3,500 to put toward the offer. They're doing it for Lionel Mickens — but also for his 79-year-old mother, who is "heartbroken" by his death, Mitchell Mickens said.

Lionel "Malik" Mickens is the second son she has buried over the years, the other lost to complications from diabetes.

"You never want to bury your own child," Mitchell Mickens said. "Everything we're doing, we're doing it for her."

Mickens thanked Crime Stoppers, Johnstown police and the Cambria County District Attorney's Office for their support and ongoing efforts in recent weeks to bring closure to the case.

He also thanked billboard company Lamar Advertising, saying the business is extending the number of days the sign will run on Bedford Street at no charge and displaying the message on 10 slideshow-style digital billboards throughout the Johnstown area.

Social media comments about the billboard were circulating online, too. Posts about the case by Johnstown police, the Cambria County Sheriff's Office and Neugebauer had more than 250 shares on Facebook by early Wednesday afternoon.

Mickens said he's confident the family's efforts are making a difference.

"People are talking about it," he said. "That's a good thing."