'We're not going to stop shouting her name': Family, friends mourn 20-year-old mother killed in Glendale

Family and friends mourned and remembered 20-year-old Jordin "Miranda" Castillo on Wednesday evening after authorities say her ex-boyfriend broke into her Glendale apartment and fatally shot her over the weekend.

Approximately 75 people gathered near South Mountain Park where they lit candles and wrote messages on balloons in marker. Various members of Castillo's family thanked the crowd for joining them in solidarity as they lamented her death.

Katina Castillo, Jordin's mother, urged people to seek help and resources should they face a domestic violence situation like her daughter did.

"She didn't die for no reason," Katina said as she fought through tears. "She died to give awareness for anybody that's going through domestic violence or in a relationship that you think you can't get out of. Get out. Leave. Call somebody."

Katina said Jordin did everything for her 2-year-old daughter, who ultimately survived the deadly incident.

Mercedes Castillo, Katina's sister and Jordin's aunt, demanded justice for her niece's killing.

"Jordin was an amazing young lady whose life was taken from her," Mercedes said. "She had a whole future ahead of her and I want everyone to remember her name. And we're not going to stop shouting her name until we get justice because this monster needs to pay for what he did to my niece — my sister's baby — to all of our friends and family."

Rueben Xavier Rocha, 22, turned himself in to police on Monday following the shooting. Police identified him as Jordin Castillo's ex-boyfriend.

On Sunday, just after 2:30 p.m., calls came to Glendale police regarding “some type of altercation” at an apartment complex near Northern and 51st avenues. Officers found three women with gunshot wounds, including Castillo, who later died at a hospital.

Officers later learned that Rocha came to the apartment after messages were exchanged dressed in all black, with a facemask and a hoodie pulled over his head, Glendale police said.

More details emerge: 911 call made by Castillo prior to shooting

Rocha entered Castillo's third-floor apartment by breaking a glass door on the balcony and fired multiple rounds at three of the six occupants inside, striking all three and ultimately killing Castillo before fleeing, according to police. Among the occupants was Castillo's 2-year-old daughter, police said.

One of the victims, a 20-year-old who is in stable condition according to Glendale police, told investigators that she had heard glass breaking when she saw Rocha, identifying him immediately despite the ski mask and hoodie over his head. She also identified him in a photo lineup, documents say.

The other victim, a 19-year-old female, was in critical but stable condition and unable to speak, according to court documents.

A GoFundMe was set up to help cover funeral expenses and support Castillo's daughter while another was set up to support a woman — whom family members described as Castillo's best friend — who intervened during the shooting.

Resources for Arizonans experiencing domestic violence

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-SAFE (7233)

Phoenix.gov/DomesticViolence

Chrysalis: 602-944-4999, noabuse.org.

Arizona Coalition to End Sexual & Domestic Violence: 602-279-2980.

In Arizona, people can call the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, 602-279-2900 or 1-800-782-6400 or visit its website, acesdv.org/helpline.

The Phoenix police website, www.phoenix.gov/domesticviolence, has a list of places people can contact in Maricopa County.

Republic reporter Kye Graves contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Vigil mourns 20-year-old mom who was shot, killed in Glendale