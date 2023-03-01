Wichita County detention officer arrested on suspicion of sexual advances on inmates

"I want to make sure the public understands this is not tolerated," Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said Wednesday in the wake of a detention officer's arrest on charges connected to engaging in sexual activities with jail inmates.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke shows signs posted to warn jail staff about sexual contact with inmates.

"We're not going to tolerate this. We're going to cut it out," Duke said. "I just can't emphasize how transparent we want to be. This public office isn't doing anything we shouldn't be doing."

He said officers are trained to not have any type of contact of a sexual nature with inmates.

"I tell them these are the things that will get you arrested, indicted, put in jail," Duke said. "It's a crime and we can't tolerate it."

Corrections officer Shaylyn Robinson, 23, was fired and charged with Violation of Civil Rights of a Person in Custody, a felony, and Official Oppression, a misdemeanor. She was jailed Tuesday in lieu of a total of $75,000 bail.

An arrest affidavit said an investigator viewed jail video and observed Robinson make contact with an inmate through a cell food slot, touching the inmate's sex organ. The inmate confirmed Robinson had touched her and had written her love letters.

Duke said the allegations involve two female inmates, both of whom have cooperated in the investigation.

Robinson had only worked with the Sheriff's Office since December. Duke said his office is investigating to see if she had inappropriate contact with other inmates. Robinson's case is the second recent incident in which an officer was accused of soliciting sex from inmates. On Feb. 22, former deputy Brett Brasher pleaded guilty to violation of civil rights and soliciting prostitution related to incidents in 2021. He received five years of community supervision in lieu of prison time.

"I assure the weight of this second one on the back of the other one will be felt. We're not going to tolerate this," Duke said.

