'We're not old friends': Biden says his relationship with China's Xi is 'pure business'

President Joe Biden rejected the idea Wednesday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping are "old friends," instead claiming their relationship is "just pure business."

While running for the White House last year, Biden, as he has continued doing since taking office, has noted he met multiple times when Xi was his country's No. 2. He frequently notes that he has spent more time with the now-Chinese leader than any other U.S. official. But he appeared eager to draw a line between his role as a government official and friendship, something former President Donald Trump often did, but those alleged friendships with Xi and others got the 45th president very little in terms of global affairs.

"We know each other well. We're not old friends," Biden said in Geneva while answering a question from Fox News's Peter Doocy about China's cooperation with investigations into the origins of the pandemic. "It's just pure business."

Pressed again by Doocy, the president claimed China is "trying very hard to project itself as a very responsible and very, very forthcoming nation."

"They are finding it hard to talk about how they're helping the world in terms of COVID-19 and vaccines," he continued. "What we should be doing and what I'm going to make an effort to do is rally the world to work on what is going to be the physical mechanism available to detect early on the next pandemic and have a mechanism by which we can respond to it and respond to it early."

The comment underscored a key element of Biden's first foreign trip as president because he mentioned pushing other countries to help with China's often-destabilizing actions. Trump was skeptical of global partnerships and often called for the United States to give up its role as a world leader.

His foreign policy accomplished that, if nothing else. Biden called his three-country trip a success because, he claimed, he let other world leaders know that "America is back," a phrase he uttered repeatedly on the eight-day trek.

