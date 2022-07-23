We're Not Stupid: Twitter Users Agog Melania Trump Says She Was Clueless On Jan. 6

Twitter wags were still gagging Friday over Melania Trump’s claim that she had no idea people were storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and were battling to jettison the results of the presidential election her husband lost.

Many tweets in response to the news were along the lines of: We’re not that stupid.

The former first lady insisted she was taking inventory at the White House that day and was too busy to pay attention to the news, her husband or the violent crowds of Donald Trump supporters two miles away.

She was fulfilling an “obligation to record the contents of the White House’s historic rooms, including taking archival photographs of all the renovations,” Melania Trump said in a statement Thursday.

Official Statement from Mrs. Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/Ara8VESmRl — Office of Melania Trump (@OfficeofMelania) July 22, 2022

The former first lady offered the explanation nearly 19 months after the U.S. Capitol attack and following the recent release of an alleged text message exchange with Stephanie Grisham, her former chief of staff. As the attack was underway, Grisham asked Trump to issue a tweet denouncing the violence. Melanie Trump replied, “no.” Grisham also addressed the text message in her book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” published in September 2021.

“I can dispute every single thing that she said [on Thursday] with emails, with texts,” Grisham told CNN on Thursday.

Stephanie Grisham rebuts Melania Trump on CNN: “I can dispute every single thing that she said today with emails, with texts. And also, I sent her a text saying, ‘Do you want to condemn violence?’ If she didn’t know what I was talking about, why didn't she say, ‘What violence?’” pic.twitter.com/B33hk3lOZI — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) July 21, 2022

Many Twitter critics had already made up their minds.

Story continues

Dear @MELANIATRUMP



You know who believes you?

No one.



Signed,

America — Anna Sterne AKA Nana Anna☮️ (@Annasterne1) July 22, 2022

So Melania, in the White House, in DC, was the one person in America, who didn't know that the Capitol was being stormed. This is about as unlikely as being in NYC on 9/11 and not knowing about the attack because your COS forgot to tell you.

Come on now. — Bee Gutjahr 🇺🇸🌻🇺🇦 (@pixiemenace) July 22, 2022

Lol she must think we're stupid.



Melania Trump says she was ‘unaware’ of Jan. 6 Capitol riot as it was happening. https://t.co/eU256R4PqQ — Covie (@covie_93) July 21, 2022

Melania claims she wasn't aware of the violence at the capitol when it happened on January 6. This will be the second time she was unaware of Trump's stormy situation. — Buddy Winston (@BuddyWinston) July 22, 2022

Ahead of the hearing on what Trump was doing during the riot, Melania trying to say she didn’t know how bad things were at the Capitol. What’s the word I’m looking for? Oh right. Horseshit. https://t.co/jwXizRVF6Upic.twitter.com/goZCrAonA5 — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) July 21, 2022

Melania claims she didn’t know what was happening on January 6th because she was too busy killing the White House Rose Garden. — Mayo 🌻 (@MayoIsSpicyy) July 22, 2022

Former First Lady Melania Trump said she was still busy not giving a fuck about Christmas stuff to notice the insurrection — SheOpines (@OpinesSrp) July 22, 2022

I really don’t care do u? https://t.co/DcxqiBqK2G — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) July 22, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...